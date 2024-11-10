She Cranes grab bronze at Netball Fast Five

Uganda's national netball team, the She Cranes, secured a historic bronze medal at the Netball Fast Five competition in New Zealand, improving from their fifth place finish in 2022.

The team won three games, including a thrilling 46-42 comeback against South Africa in the third-place playoff.

The She Cranes delivered a spirited performance in the competition's initial stages but struggled to match the agility of top-ranked Australia and host nation New Zealand, ultimately succumbing to 44-37 and 40-27 losses in their opening two fixtures.

Wearing their signature black, yellow, and red uniforms, the She Cranes refused to give up.

They bounced back with renewed determination, securing a thrilling victory against England Roses in their third match.

The She Cranes' 31-22 triumph over England boosted their morale, setting them up for a strong finish in the round-robin format.

They looked ahead to Sunday's matches against South Africa and Jamaica, eager to build on their momentum.

The She Cranes made history in the final two round-robin matches, repeating their previous edition's results; a loss to South Africa and a win over Jamaica.

This impressive performance earned them a spot in the third-place playoff, where they staged a remarkable comeback to defeat South Africa 46-42.

Securing bronze, the She Cranes claimed their first-ever medal at the competition, building on their 2022 debut.

The She Cranes' impressive performance was further highlighted by individual accolades. Defender Faridah Kadondi, who also plays for England's Nottingham Forest, was named Player of the Match in the thrilling 46-42 win over South Africa.

Meanwhile, Mary Nuba, a professional player with Australia's Queensland Firebirds, earned the Most Valuable Player award despite Uganda's 44-37 loss to Australia.

Locally-based centre player Margaret Bagala of National Insurance Corporation also shone, securing the Most Valuable Player award in Uganda's convincing 43-26 victory over Jamaica.

Ecstasy



Overcome with joy, the She Cranes could not contain their excitement after securing bronze. Television screens captured the ecstatic team celebrating on court, twerking to their favourite local music in an unforgettable moment of triumph.

Coach Nelson Bogere was equally ecstatic, struggling to put into words his excitement and pride following the team's third-place finish.

“We are here so excited , we are happy but still crying, for such a team to reach this great position, it is too much for us we just want to thank God for all this,” Bogere said.

Shooter and defender Hanisha Muhameed resonated with Coach Bogere's emotions, expressing her own pride and joy.

"We've done really well," she said, beaming with pride.Australia retained the Netball Fast Five trophy after beating New Zealand 32-30 in the final.

NETBALL FAST FIVE SERIES

Results

Australia 44-37 Uganda

New Zealand 40 - 27 Uganda

Uganda 31 -22 England

South Africa 37-20 Uganda

Jamaica 43-27 Uganda



Third place play-off

Uganda 46-42 South Africa

Womens' Final

Australia 32-30 New Zealand.



