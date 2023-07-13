She Cranes hope for better fortunes in opening match

The Uganda She Cranes have registered mixed fortunes in their opening games at the most recent two World Cup appearances.

The 2015 edition in Australia saw a 74-38 defeat against Zambia in the team’s opening clash in group D where they were pooled alongside other opponents in Fiji and Wales.

The most recent world event in 2019 had Uganda lose 64-32 to hosts England in the games’ opener but beat the other opponents in Samoa and Scotland 69-48 and 52-43 respectively.

This year, the She Cranes will take on Singapore on their day one on court at the Netball World Cup that starts on July 28 to August 6.

The team goes into this encounter hoping for better fortunes, and they believe a win in their opening match will boost their morale in the next fixtures, as their focus is leading group D or at worst registering a second place according to head coach Fred Mugerwa.

“First we want to win all our fixtures in group D and at worst maybe finish second and then we shall figure out the rest,” Mugerwa said.

She Cranes are determined to re-write history against Singapore. In their previous fixtures at international competitions, Uganda has been dominant beating the Asian team at the 2013 Nations Cup 60-32 before an emphatic 39-18 victory against the side in the 2015 Netball World Cup warm up fixture.

Unlike Uganda that is returning for her fourth World Cup, Singapore has already competed seven times at the world’s pinnacle event and their best ever finish was eighth in the 1967 edition.

Meanwhile, Uganda has registered 13th, eighth and seventh finishes at the 1979, 2015 and 2019 editions respectively.

At the 2019 edition, Singapore finished 16th and to qualify for this World Cup, the team emerged second in the Asian Netball World Cup qualifiers which they hosted in 2022.

2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP

Venue: International Convention Centre, Cape Town, South Africa

Group D fixtures

July 28

Uganda vs. Singapore

July 29

Uganda vs. New Zealand

July 30