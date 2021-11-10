She Cranes humble Tanzania in Africa Netball Championships opener

The She Cranes yesterday thrashed Tanzania 77-29 in their opening fixture of the Africa Netball Championships at Wanderers Sports Arena in Windhoek, Namibia.

Uganda established a 13 - goal lead over Tanzania inside the first 15 minutes and extended to 42-14 by half-time.

The second half of the game saw defender Lilian Ajio and centre player Ruth Meeme substituted by debutants Sandra Nambirige and Maggie Bagala while Irene Eyaru was replaced at goal attack by Anisha Muhameed. Uganda continued to widen the goal difference as She Cranes defenders kept their opponents from penetrating the shooting circle. The third quarter ended in 60-21.

The final 15 minutes of the game saw more replacements as Shadiah Nassanga came in for prolific shooter Stella Oyella and Jesca Achan brought in to replace Norah Lunkuse in wing attack. The She Cranes took their foot off the gas and comfortably cruised to an opening victory. Coach Fred Mugerwa talked about the choice of substitutes as well as his expectations in the next games.

“It has been a well-played game, we wanted victory and we achieved it. The substitutes were on point and we expect the same in our next games,” he said.

Meanwhile Captain Stella Oyella did not go without mentioning teamwork and good organisation as factors that led to victory.

“Today’s game has not been bad, we have organised ourselves, worked together as a team and we expect to do the same in tomorrow’s fixture to see that we win,” she said.

Uganda will today face Zambia at 4pm and Mugerwa says they will treat all fixtures equally.