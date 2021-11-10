She Cranes humble Tanzania in Africa Netball Championships opener

Swift Hands. She Cranes Goal Shooter Muhameed (R) replaced Eyaru and contributed to 30 goals that Uganda scored in the second half. PHOTO/COURTESY
 

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Uganda will today face Zambia at 4pm and Mugerwa says they will treat all fixtures equally.

The She Cranes yesterday thrashed Tanzania 77-29 in their opening fixture of the Africa Netball Championships at Wanderers Sports Arena in Windhoek, Namibia.

