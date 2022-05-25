She Cranes in camp

Twenty one out of the 28 local based netball players who were invited for national team duty in preparation for the Commonwealth Games due July-August in Birmingham, England started their daily drills on Sunday at the Kamwokya Community Centre.

Head coach Fred Mugerwa who last week unveiled the long squad left out sensational mid courter Ruth Meeme who has been instrumental in the She Cranes expeditions right from the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, various African Netball championships as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games where Uganda emerged sixth in Australia. On the team are players in Meeme’s league including defenders Lilian Ajio, shooters Stella Oyella, Rachael Nanyonga, Stella Nanfuka who like the latter are at the top of their career.

The team also consists of youngsters who proved talented in the national netball league.

It was confirmed that the Meeme who would have been a force to reckon with in this competition is nursing an injury she obtained in the initial weeks of the national netball league.Meeme who was reluctant to mention the kind of injury she obtained told this paper that it hurts not to be on the team, but she is confident in the youngsters whom she believes will do a tremendous work to see that the team does better at the Commonwealth Games.

Upstarts vs veterans

Maggie Baagala, Sarah Nakiyonga both from NIC and KCCA’s Annet Najjuka were exceptional centre players in the national league.

These will be against mainstays like Desire Obua, Norah Lunkuse and Jesca Achan who was also the Most Valuable Player in the recently concluded East African Netball Club Championships.

Meeme believes whoever makes the final team among the mentioned players has whatever it takes to make Uganda shine.

“It will be a stiff competition to earn a place but I am confident in whoever makes the final team as they are all good,” she said. The team trains daily from 8am to 5pm at the Kamwokya Community Centre.

SUMMONED SQUAD

SHOOTERS

Peace Proscovia - Captain

Mary Nuba

Hanisha Muhammed

Stella Oyella, Asina Kabendela

Christine Namulumba

Irene Eyaru, Shadia Nassanga

Rachael Nanyonga

SQUAD