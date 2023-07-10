She Cranes look forward to Barbados friendly

The national netball team the She Cranes will break camp on July 19 before setting off for Cape Town, South Africa where they will start their 2023 Netball World Cup campaign on June 28 against Singapore in their first group D fixture.

The early arrival will see them engage in friendlies with countries outside their group, and coach Fred Mugerwa says they have already booked a trial game against Barbados who are pooled in group B.

He also expects a couple of build up games against other countries in South Africa before the World Cup starts, and these will help the She Cranes get acquainted with the Cape Town atmosphere.

"These friendlies will be officiated by World Cup umpires hence they will enable us to discover our weaknesses and work upon them before the World Cup throws off," Mugerwa told Daily Monitor.

The She Cranes have engaged in a series of trail games with their male counterparts in Nakirebe where they are camped.

These have helped to build their physicality but for agility, they opted to play against school teams including St Mary's Kitende and Buddo Secondary School who are netball giants in school games.

"These friendlies have been beneficial to the squad given the fact that we could not travel to other countries or host them here for trial games," Mugerwa said.

He also believes his team of mostly debutants has improved a lot through this training.

Meanwhile, it is still uncertain whether Loughborough Lightning's shooter Mary Nuba, will join the She Cranes in camp or meet them in South Africa.

According to Mugerwa, the shooting ace has already processed her visa from England but she still has family issues to deal with.