She Cranes look forward to better ranking after Africa Cup

The Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes have today finished second behind defending champions South Africa at the Africa Netball Championships in Windhoek, Namibia.

The team beat six of their opponents only to fall at the hands of superior South Africa, before finally registering a 44-44 draw against Malawi in the closing game of the nine –nations round-robin format tournament.

Despite losing the trophy they won in 2017 and 2018 for a second time, the She Cranes are still satisfied with their performance.

Beating better placed Malawi at the Pent Series-a ranking event, and drawing with them at the Africa Cup brings new tidings for the Ugandan side. Uganda, ranked seventh now hopes to occupy sixth place at the next International Netball Federation (INF) rankings.

According to INF ranking procedures, a country can improve placement after beating a better positioned opponent.

Irene Eyaru the She Cranes assistant captain says it has been a tough competition but beating Malawi that has previously given them a hard time is a sign of improvement.