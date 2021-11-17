She Cranes look forward to better ranking after Africa Cup

She Cranes look forward to better ranking after Africa Cup

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

The team beat six of their opponents only to fall at the hands of superior South Africa, before finally registering a 44-44 draw against Malawi in the closing game of the nine –nations round-robin format tournament

The Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes have today finished second behind defending champions South Africa at the Africa Netball Championships in Windhoek, Namibia.

