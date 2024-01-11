She Cranes lose series opener in Wales



Welsh Feathers avenged their 2023 Netball World Cup defeat with victory over Uganda.

Feathers emerged 57-45 winners after a hugely physical encounter in Cardiff's House of Sport.

It was the first of a three-Test series against the She Cranes, with the others taking place on Friday, 12 January and Saturday, 13 January.

Wales were beaten 73-56 by Uganda in a pool match in Cape Town last August.

"It's been a while since we've beaten Uganda," said Feathers coach Emily Handyside, whose squad selection for the series had included a number of new faces, with Alex Johnson, Megan Pilkington and Leah Middleton winning first caps.

"To be able to introduce new players, take and hold the lead with an inexperienced line up is really pleasing."

Uganda - who finished fifth in the recent World Cup - are preparing to face Australia, England and New Zealand in the upcoming Nations Cup.

The tourists stayed in touch with the hosts in the early stages and only trailed by two goals at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was also a tight contest, with Feathers taking a 27-23 half-time lead.

But they came out firing after the break and consistent shooting and some key turnovers saw Feathers open up a nine-goal lead going into the final quarter.

She Cranes, to their credit, did reduce the deficit to four goals but Feathers were able to withstand a comeback and were helped with a two-minute suspension in the dying minutes as they finished 12 goals ahead.

"We knew they would be tough opposition so we're delighted with the result, but we know they're going to come strong on Friday," said Handyside.

"But we know we have more to come as well. I've seen better performances from us in training so I'm confident we can step up a gear.