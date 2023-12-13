She cranes’ Nalwanja undergoes successful knee surgery

She Cranes wing defender Shaffie Nalwanja underwent surgery on Friday after suffering a knee injury while on international duty.

The 24-year-old has been struggling with the injury, which according to medical professionals following a thorough assessment needed to be treated by either surgery for a quick repair or a prolonged rehabilitation process and she opted for the former.

Nalwanja participated in both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Netball World Cup. She also participated in the World University Championships as a member of Uganda's combined university team, which defeated South Africa in the championship match. She also played for the national Under-21 team in 2016 and 2018.

Assuming she complies with all the instructions provided by the medical staff, Ms. Nalwanja, who is one of the team's best wing defenders, is likely to take between six and twelve months to recover.

Physicians predict that Nalwanja will recover in six months to a year and return as an even more physically proficient netball player.

Ms. Nalwanja is among the fastest and smartest defenders to have ever played for the national team and was allegedly among the best wing defenders at the recent Netball World Cup.