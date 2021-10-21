She Cranes pick lessons from build-up game against men’s side

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The She Cranes entered residential training camp at Buddo Secondary School a week ago, following a long period of rest in preparation for two continental competitions in Windhoek, Namibia.

The team will take part in the Pent Series starting October 31 to November 5 as well as the African Netball Championships that will be hosted by the same country from November 9-16.

Countries including South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are expected to take part in both competitions.

The Pent Series is a ranking tournament that will be officiated by umpires from the International Netball Federation (INF).

Uganda hope to maintain or improve their third placed ranking in Africa.

To gain the required fitness and agility, She Cranes held a series of build up games against their male counterparts, The Rock.

The first build up game at the Old Kampala netball court on Monday ended 41-32 in favour of the men’s team.

But coach Fred Mugerwa says the team picked a lot of positives from this defeat and they are ready to correct their mistakes.

“The girls played well except for a few issues including being slow to catch the ball given as the men were faster. We are going to work on that. We also have to work on improving defence to see that opponents do not reach the shooting circle faster,” he said.

The She Cranes have on many occasions had trial games with male sides when preparing for competitions, which Mugerwa says is one of the best ways to see that they gain vigour.

“Male players are fast and energetic and it gives our female players the best competition when they compete with them,” he said.

Mugerwa, who is having a second stint as national team coach named a team of 23 players.

The team will have another trial game with the men on Friday before Mugerwa trims the team to the desired number of players as will be directed by the Uganda Netball Federation.



