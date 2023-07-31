She Cranes plot giants’ fall

The She Cranes’ dream to rise at the Netball World Cup stage is alive. They yesterday recovered from a 54-44 defeat to New Zealand by beating Trinidad and Tobago 74-34 to wrap up Group D on a high on a Sunday.

A sizable group of Ugandans based in the Western Cape took control of the Arena 2 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, rallying on coach Fred Mugerwa’s charges to their second win in three matches.

Uganda finished second in the group, behind the Silver Ferns who kept a 100 percent winning streak with an 80-19 win over Singapore.

“It went as expected. We started on a low note because we wanted to test some players,” said Mugerwa whose side led all through the three quarters 14-11, 33-18 and 54-27.

Beginning Monday, the 16th global netball show now takes on a format where the top three teams in Group C and D will merge to form a new Group G.

According to World Netball and as it were at the 2019 edition in Liverpool, England, Uganda won’t its opponents from D but rather three-time bronze medallists Jamaica, 1995 runners-up South Africa and Wales from C.

However, the results from the Preliminary One stage will be carried with only the top two teams from the new group advancing to the semi-finals.

Four years ago, Uganda finished fourth behind England, South Africa and Jamaica, eventually finishing seventh but here, Mugerwa wants to put up a surprise.

“That’s what we are looking at, that’s what we are planning. Some calls were not right (against New Zealand). If they are fair, then we will shock them,” he added.

Against the Caribbean Nation, goal shooter Mary Nuba ignited Uganda’s attack with 35 goals from 36 attempts on the day even if she came off the bench after the first quarter in place of Christine Namulumba (4/5).

“Every game we’ve played, we’ve had a very good improvement,” said Nuba. Midcourt centre Margret Baagala was commanding again, raking in 39 assists while Shadiah Nassanga made 17 of 19 and had 16 assists.

However, officials were delighted to vote skipper Irene Eyaru as player of the match after she scored 18/19 in the first half as goal attack before playing as wing attack to yield seven assists in the second 30 minutes.

Eyaru appeared to be more present than she was with 3/6 against New Zealand on Saturday. “I really learnt a lot of things from yesterday’s (Saturday) game,” the KCCA club captain stated.

SHE CRANES’ CAPE TOWN RIDE

COLLATED POOL D RESULTS

Uganda 74-34 Trinidad & Tobago

Uganda 44-54 New Zealand

Uganda 79-37 Singapore