She Cranes’ progress checked

She Cranes’ quest to earn their best-ever finish at the Netball World Cup at the Cape Town 2023 edition faced a reality check after they stuttered in their first Preliminary Stage Two match Monday.

Uganda suffered a 49-61 defeat to world number four Jamaica at Arena 1 of the Cape Town International Convention Centre in their first match of Group G.

Uganda’s chances to earn the top slots in the pool got dashed heavily after New Zealand had earlier beaten Wales 83-34 with Maia Wilson striking with 49 goals from 49 attempts.

World number eight She Cranes, who had lost to New Zealand 54-44 in Group D of the Preliminary Stage One on Saturday, now suffered another blow to the team from Kingston despite fighting in the final two quarters.

Coach Fred Mugerwa acknowledged the mismatch in experience between both teams but he evidently rued the second quarter which the Sunshine Girls won 23-9 to assume a 17-goal lead and never looked back.

“We were so erratic in our passes,” said Mugerwa. “The passes were not so good, especially in our second quarter.”

Uganda had trailed 15-12 after the first 15 minutes and it looked within range but within the arc, Hanisha Muhammad who had started as goal keeper was struggling with Jamaican captain and goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler.

Upon noticing that and Mugerwa not making a change, Jamaica charged in the second period, ending it with the score at 38-21 as the 6ft 6inch Fowler had accumulated 28 goals from as many attempts.

On the other end, Uganda’s Mary Nuba had been largely suffocated by the 6ft 1 inch-tall goalkeeper Shamera Sterling.

Mugerwa had made changes with 8:36 minutes left on the clock in that very quarter, relieving Muhammad and bringing on a more resolute Stella Nanfuka.

Then, eventual player of the match Shadiah Nassanga came in for wing attack Norah Lunkuse but switched to goal attack role with captain Irene Eyaru.

The new chemistry for Uganda was delayed as Jamaica’s centre Adean Thomas and her substitute Nicole Dixon-Rochester barely gave the opposite Margret Baagala comfort.

And after a number of turnovers, Uganda seemed to gel in the third quarter, trimming off five goals off the deficit but Jamaica hung on to win.

Nuba finished with 28 goals from 33 shots while Nassanga had real impact, scoring 15/18 and picking 10 assists.

“Focusing on what brought me on court helped me to win it,” said Nassanga. Baagala collected 17 assists while Eyaru scored 6/6 and had 13 assists.

However, Nanfuka had to battle another towering goal shooter Romelda Aiken-George who, at 1.96m tall, struck 15/15 in the second half.

Jamaica’s third win over Uganda at the World Cup now implies Mugerwa’s side must beat Wales on Wednesday and South Africa on Thursday for any chance of a better tournament finish.

In the same group, hosts South Africa were due to play Trinidad and Tobago last night and a Spar Proteas’ win would inevitably leave Uganda to drop to fourth on the log.

The She Cranes finished seventh at the 2019 edition in Liverpool, England - the country’s best placing in tournament history.

2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP

RESULTS

POOL E

Zimbabwe 45-62 Barbados

Sri Lanka 52-55 Singapore

GROUP F

Australia 77-37 Scotland

GROUP G

Wales 34-83 New Zealand

Uganda 49-61 Jamaica

WEDNESDAY FIXTURES

GROUP E

10am: Zimbabwe vs. Singapore, Arena 1

9pm: Sri Lanka vs. Barbados, Arena 1

GROUP G

12pm: Wales vs. Uganda, Arena 1

5pm: Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Arena 1

7pm: South Africa vs. New Zealand, Arena 1

SHE CRANES’ CAPE TOWN RIDE

COLLATED POOL D RESULTS

PRELIMINARY STAGE ONE

Uganda 74-34 Trinidad & Tobago

Uganda 44-54 New Zealand

Uganda 79-37 Singapore

PRELIMINARY STAGE TWO

Uganda 49-61 Jamaica