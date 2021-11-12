She Cranes register fourth successive win in Africa Netball Championships

Uganda’s national netball team, the She Cranes are in delight after posting a fourth consecutive win at the Africa Netball Championships Friday.

Uganda downed Botswana 81-30 at the Wanderers Arena in Windhoek, Namibia. The East African nation registered 18-0, 43-13, 62-22 and finally 81-30 in the respective game quarters.

The team had earlier beaten Tanzania, Zambia and Namibia to claim a second place behind leaders South Africa on the championship log.

Both teams are yet to concede defeat in the round-robin format tournament and are now separated by a goal difference of eight.

Meanwhile Malawi that lost 56-39 to South Africa trails in the third place.

Uganda’s defenders Lilian Ajio, Joan Nampungu and Shaffie Nalwanja have tremendously kept away opponent attackers.

Meantime, shooters Irene Eyaru, Stella Oyella alternated with Shadiah Nassanga and Hanisha Muhameed have also maintained accuracy.

With winning against all their opponents at the back of their minds, the She Cranes need to net more goals if they are to lead the log- as well as keeping third placed Malawi at bay.