She Cranes register fourth successive win in Africa Netball Championships

In form She Cranes eased past Botswana on November 12. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • With winning against all their opponents at the back of their minds, the She Cranes need to net more goals if they are to lead the log- as well as keeping third placed Malawi at bay.

Uganda’s national netball team, the She Cranes are in delight after posting a fourth consecutive win at the Africa Netball Championships Friday. 

