She Cranes sisters hope to set Accra alight

Familiarity breeds contempt. Except on the women’s national hockey team where coach Moses Nsereko is counting on it. His 18-man squad for the January 17-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana has 15 players coming from three clubs.

“When people know each other, it is easy to build unity,” Nsereko says.

The other three include sisters Winnie Alaro and Lucky Akello from Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) who easily relate to the Wananchi players as Alaro played there with their other sister Norah Alum there for seven years.

Alaro, 23, is the oldest and started out at St. Jude Primary School, Naguru in 2013.

When her sisters joined the school a year later, the options were limited for them. Alaro and Alum quickly learned the sport and were part of the Wananchi squad, coached by Innocent Mbabali, that won their first league title in 2015 and have never looked back.

Akello, 13 at the time, was in Wananchi B and jumped ship the next year to join the newly formed DCU, where she is now captain.

Her confrontational character is the exact opposite of her calm sisters.

“I am never quiet because I am trying to be the best captain although sometimes I am short tempered.

My coaches (Mbabali and William Oketcha) told me that on pitch, there is no blood relative or friendship. You must to do everything in your power to win,” Akello shares - a far cry from her sisters who admitted to being “soft on her”.

Akello’s five years with DCU mean she has been on the receiving end of many defeats against her sisters.

“It is when you play against them, that you get more from them because you keep challenging yourself to avenge whatever they do to you,” Akello, a winger, continues.

Home banter

Since Alaro’s switch to DCU last September, the banter has grown to higher decibels at home.

“But we do not stretch it to after games. As a family, we supported Winnie’s switch but as her former teammate, it is challenging to play against someone that knows all our moves,” Alum, 21, says.

Wananchi and DCU met thrice in decisive games after the switch with the former eventually sealing the league, Uganda Cup and Independence Cup.

“Norah has teammates that talk a lot so yes, I always want to win against them and I tell her that before every game.

In the final (Uganda Cup), we pushed them till they got a late winner and I believe that we soon upset them.

DCU has gotten better and Winnie loves our togetherness.

I hope Norah joins us too because nothing stops a team that is close,” Akello says getting nods of approval from her sisters.

National team bond

She, however, does not need to wait for Alum to join as they now play together on the national team, which she hopes can learn DCU’s ways.

“In our (DCU) squad, we push everyone despite their limitations or inexperience. And I want to see the same for the national team.

We need to bond as a team, push each other to perform till the final whistle of every game,” Akello adds as Uganda prepare to confront Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa in the group stages of their first ever continental competition.

It is also Akello’s first call to the national team having been dropped for the botched 2018 trip to the 2020 Olympic qualifiers and then the FIH Bi-Nation Series in Nairobi in March 2021.

Alaro was part of the team that was received a combined 11-0 hiding from Kenya in the Series while Alum missed out doing examinations.

The duo, however, was part of the 2018 U-19 side that played the hockey fives in Nairobi.

“The problem with the Series was the disorganization in our camp.

But now we have the same coach we had in our hockey fives and for bringing a team together, he (Moses Nsereko) is the best you can ask for,” Alaro says.

On The Charge. Norah Alum should be a shining light in Uganda’s attack in Ghana.



HOCKEY - AFCON

Dates: January 17-23

Venue: Accra, Ghana

Women -Pool A:

South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe,

Uganda

Pool B:

Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia

UGANDA’S SQUAD

The 18 Players:

Goalkeepers: Susan Ayomirowth,

Sylvia Giramiya (Wananchi)

Outfield Players: Consolate Muber,

Doreen Asiimwe, Doreen Mbabazi,

Jolly Alimo, Norah Alum, Teopista

Anyango (Wananchi), Aisha Kagere,

Thuwaibah Kiggundu, Pauline

Korukundo, Lamulah Nakajjumba

(Weatherhead), Joy Sserunjogi,

Paula Kibwika, Margaret Nassiwa

(KHC Swans), Winnie Alaro, Lucky

Akello (Deliverance Church of

Uganda, Vero Atima (Rhinos)



AKELLO AT A GLANCE

Name: Lucky Akello

Age: 19

Debut Year: 2014

Club: Deliverance Church of Uganda

Position: Left winger



ALUM AT A GLANCE

Name: Norah Alum

Age: 21

Debut Year: 2014

Club: Wananchi

Position: Attacking midfielder

Caps: 2 (5-aside)