She Cranes smack Zambia in Pent Series opener

The Uganda She Cranes on Monday had an excellent start at the ongoing Netball Pent Series held at Patrick Lyambo Police Courts in Windhoek, Namibia.

The team thumped Zambia 76-22 that gave more courage to players as they look forward to the next fixtures in the five day round-robin tournament.

The game saw the Ugandan side leading from the start to the final whistle blow.

In a pacy first quarter, Uganda scored the opening goal and ran to a 6-0 lead as Zambia failed to handle the She Cranes quick-fire passing at the start.

With Zambia on the back foot, the She Cranes were relentless and led the first game quarter with 14-2.

In the second game quarter Uganda kept the pressure with Irene Eyaru at goal attack and Stella Oyella at goal shooter continuing to enjoy success at the net. Defenders Joan Nampungu, Shaffie Nalwanja were also instrumental in keeping off the opponents’ attackers.

Uganda continued to widen the gap in the third quarter that ended in 53-15 as Zambia only kept on trailing from behind till the final whistle of the game that ended in favour of the She Cranes.

The She Cranes will today take on their arch rivals Malawi in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the day.

Coach Fred Mugerwa believes the She Cranes can give counterparts Malawi a hard time and win today’s fixture.

“We feel so energised, my team is well prepared and even though Malawi is not an easy team as they have beaten us on some occasions, this time we want to give them a hard time as well as defeat them to win the competition,” Mugerwa said.