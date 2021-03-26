She Cranes surrender to South Africa in Test Series opener

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The national netball team – She Cranes – started their Tri-Nations Netball Test Series on Thursday on a low note after being beaten 49-34 by a resilient South Africa Spar Proteas side in a tightly contested game.

The Ugandan side showed determination in the first three quarters before being overtaken by the hosts in the last game quarter.

In the third minute of the first quarter, Uganda was trailing behind South Africa 3-1 before they shot to 10-8 towards the end of this quarter.

Thanks to the shooting the prowess of Shadiah Nassanga and counterpart Irene Eyaru, the She Cranes managed to seal the gap and ended the quarter trailing 10-11.

Defenders Shaffie Nalwanja and Joan Nampungu managed to check on the attacking prowess of South Africa in the second quarter. The sides would then draw 22-all.

It was then 23-22 in favour of South Africa at halftime. Three minutes into the third quarter, Uganda’s prolific shooter Nassanga went off due to injury and was replaced by captain Stella Oyella.

The latter had started the opening quarter as a central player. Tausi Mumena would also replace Florence Adunia in defence with Sarah Nakiyonga playing in the centre. The third quarter ended in 37-27.

Uganda registered some missed shots and stolen balls that gave chance to the Proteas to further increase the goal difference.

Nassanga returned to the shooting circle while Susan Mukala was brought into wing attack but this did little to check on South Africa’s progress hence the game ending 49-34.

Uganda will face Namibia on Friday before playing against Baby Spar Proteas on Saturday. Coach Rashid Mubiru promised to correct the mistakes.

