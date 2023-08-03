She Cranes take fight to Spar Proteas

CAPE TOWN. Team Uganda illuminated its chances of a top-six finish at the Netball World Cup in the Rainbow Nation after a 73-56 win over Wales.

A section of home fans rallied behind the She Cranes who picked a crucial first win in Group G of the Preliminary Stage Two at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Yet, coach Fred Mugerwa and his players have little room to smile following the recovery from Monday’s 61-49 defeat to Jamaica.

The She Cranes will hope they can finish third in the group behind Jamaica and title holders New Zealand should they upset the hosts Spar Proteas inside Arena 1 on Thursday.

A victory over South Africa would come in handy if Uganda is to not only earn a top-six finish or even improve its global ranking from eighth to better.

Uganda’s charge began Wednesday by humbling the Welsh Feathers. “That’s what we wanted. We didn’t want to lose a game to Wales because first of all, it would spoil our ranking. So we just wanted to have that game so they remain where they are,” said Mugerwa during the post-match press conference yesterday.

The She Cranes had started the day with reserves Sarah Nakiyunga and Viola Asingo coming in to replace Christine Namulumba and Norah Lunkuse due to medical reasons and injury respectively.

However, Uganda punished Wales for every error, goal shooter Mary Nuba and skipper Irene Eyaru over powering Wales’ goalkeepers Ella Powell-Davies and Christina Shaw as well as goal defender Lucy Howells.

Nuba, who played three quarters, scored 42 goals from 44 shots while Eyaru scored 10/10 before paving way for super substitute Shadiah Nassanga in the goal attack role.

Nassanga smartly hit double digits over 30 minutes with 10 goals from as many attempts and 12 assists. Nakiyunga scored 16 assists and player of the match Shaffie Nalwanja had two interceptions and had seven pass receptions over the entire hour of the contest.

Mugerwa however will hope lively centre Margret Baagala, who sat out the third quarter but finished with 23 assists, has a clean bill of health on Thursday.

We understand that Baagala has been struggling with a bout of malaria and took her first tournament break on Wednesday whilst feeling dizzy. “As we go back to the hotel, we shall have to sit down and discuss a few points,” said Mugerwa ahead of the match against South Africa.

“It will be a big fight to the end,” Nuba promised. Uganda has beaten the Proteas just once in the past six meetings - a 54-48 victory during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England last year.

Against their own crowd, it is a tough ask for the East African side. “We are going to be playing against eight people. I am going to tell them to just put cotton in their ears. We have managed to beat them before and anything is possible,” added Mugerwa.

“We will not play at their pace. We will play our game as Uganda. That’s what should give us the edge,” said Baagala.

South Africa’s attack is marshalled by Ine-Marí Venter at goal shooting and Nichole Taljaard at goal attack while centre Bongi Msomi will jostle for possession with Baagala.

SHE CRANES VS. SPAR PROTEAS

PAST MEETINGS

FAST FIVE SERIES

Nov 6, 2022: Uganda 22-27 South Africa

BIRMINGHAM COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Aug 5, 2022: South Africa 48-54 Uganda

LIVERPOOL 2019 WORLD CUP

Jul 17, 2019: South Africa 67-40 Uganda

GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Apr 12, 2018: South Africa 53-42 Uganda

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

Oct 3, 2016: South Africa 59-27 Uganda

SYDNEY 2015 WORLD CUP