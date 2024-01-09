She Cranes target return to the Fast Five Series through Nations Cup

A historical sixth place ranking in the world released by the International Netball Federation in December 2021 was Uganda’s best ever position in netball history.

However it was short-lived not because of the She Cranes’ inadequacy but due to financial constraints and leadership wrangles that saw Uganda miss the Africa Championship in 2022 in South Africa.

The She Cranes could later miss another edition of the Africa Championships last year in Botswana. In consequent rankings, Uganda dropped to eighth and now seventh in the world.

While in the sixth position, the She Cranes managed to rub shoulders with the best netball nations in the world.

For the first time the She Cranes took part in the famous Fast Five competition against England, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica and South Africa.

Here, the team humiliated Australia for the first time becoming a household name in the country.

It is this short lived glory that head coach Fred Mugerwa is determined to revive when the She Cranes take on netball giants including England, Australia and New Zealand in the upcoming Nations Cup starting January 20.

At the Netball World Cup last year, the She Cranes lost 54-44 to New Zealand and save for a 32-30 win against Australia in the Fast Five tournament in 2022, the She Cranes are yet to yield satisfactory results against the world’s greats.

Australia, England and New Zealand Finished first, second and fourth respectively at the 2023 World Cup with Uganda occupying the fifth position.

The She Cranes are well aware of the strengths of their opponents and coach Mugerwa says they are ready to do their best with intentions to return to the sixth place and qualify for another Fast Five Series.

"Our opponents are tough. We cannot avoid the competition but I have trained my players to toughen up. If we win a fixture or two, I think it will have an impact on our world rankings,” he said.

"A sixth position earned us participation in the Fast Five and the team gained a lot of fans here and abroad. We hope to return to the past glory through this tournament," he added.

The She Cranes that were flagged off by the State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang on Friday will first take part in three test games against the Welsh Feathers starting Wednesday this week before the bigger assignment.

Netball Test Series

Uganda vs. Wales – January 10

Uganda vs. Wales – January 12

Uganda vs. Wales – January 13

Nations Cup

Uganda vs. England – January 20

Uganda vs. New Zealand – January 21

Uganda vs. Australia – January 27

She Cranes squad

Lilian Achola -Center /Wing Attacker

Florence Adunia - wing Defender/ Goal Defender

Margret Baagala - Center / Wing Attacker

Mercy Batamuliza Goal Shooter / Wing Attacker

Mary Nuba - Goal Shooter

Irene Eyaru - Goal Attacker/ Wing Attacker

Hanisha Muhameed - Goal Shooter/ Goalkeeper

Faridah Kadondi - Goal Defender/ Goal Keeper

Sarah Nakiyunga - Wing Attacker/ Centre

Christine Nakitto - Goal Defender/ Wing Defender

Sandra Nambirige - Goal Defender/ Wing Defender

Christine Namulumba - Goal Shooter