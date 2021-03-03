She Cranes technical team aim for physical improvement

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The She Cranes will be taking on South Africa in a netball test series starting March 24-31 in Cape Town, South Africa.

In preparation for the tournament, the She Cranes appear to be giving as much attention to physical training as they are to the psychological part of it.

That is the message coming out of Lugogo where the team is conducting training five days a week.

“They are still rusty after a long period of rest but we are working on their fitness as much as possible. We believe it is a good and capable team ready to take on South Africa,” said umpire and coach Ali Mugisha who is in charge with players’ fitness and physique.

The squad of 16 youthful players blended with a few team mainstays started preparation for the test series last week on Monday. They will be travelling to South Africa on March 19 from where they will also play against the Namibian national team.

South Africa has beaten Uganda in previous encounters thanks to a number of professional players who boast of experience and physique but Mugisha is confident his team is ready for the challenge. “The team is having the required training and so far everything is going on as expected, we are up for a tough challenge but we expect better results,” he said.

Record against Proteas

The She Cranes lost 50-40 and 67-40 against Spar Proteas in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

The Spar Proteas also beat She Cranes 53-42 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games before a 50-24 thumping at the 2019 Africa Netball Championships.

Meanwhile Malawi lost all the three series last year in South Africa against the Spar Proteas.

She Cranes last participated in three test series in 2018 which they lost to England Roses.

The games were preparation matches for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.



UGANDA’S TOUR TO SA

Three test series

Date: March 24-31

Venue: Cape Town, South Africa

Players in training

Shooters:

Stella Oyella, Irene Eyaru, Hanisha Muhameed, Shadiah Nassanga, Asina Kabendela

Mid Court:

Sarah Nakiyunga, Susan Mukala, Florence Adunia, Shalilah Shafic, Susan Atino

Defenders:

Nasiimu Mutesi, Tausi Mumena, Shaffie Nalwanja, Joan Nampungu, Privas Kayeny, Fauzia Nakibuule

