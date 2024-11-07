She Cranes to open Fast Five campaign against Australia

Uganda will start their Netball Fast Five campaign on Saturday this week when they take on world’s top ranked Australia at the Wolf brook arena in Christ Church, New Zealand.

Later the She Cranes will play against hosts New Zealand and England before facing Jamaica and South Africa on Sunday in the round robin format that will result in placement matches and finals the same day.

The team will be returning for the competition where they first participated in 2022 against the top five ranked countries in the world as opponents.

The team travelled to New Zealand on Sunday after three weeks of preparations.

Head coach Nelson Bogere revealed that they have had some bonding sessions with colleagues that joined them from New Zealand and are now ready for the challenge.

Shooter Mary Nuba who pries her trade with Queensland Firebirds and defence Faridah Kadondi who plays for English side Nottingham Forest only joined the She Cranes in New Zealand.

“We have been sharing notes with them while in Uganda and they are really bonding well with their colleagues on and off court,” he said.

On their first appearance, Uganda’s She Cranes did not disappoint at the 2022 Netball Fast Five World Series tournament hosted in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Uganda settled for a fifth position with three wins, one against eventual winners Australia, 32-30.

Uganda also defeated Jamaica 33-22 and recorded a 32-10 win over the same opponents in the classification match to take fifth place.

Meanwhile Australia beat South Africa in the final to lift the trophy.

Team captain Irene Eyaru admits they are still underdogs in the competition but will try their best to perform well.

“We shall be drawing lots of lessons from our opponents but we are also eager to put up an outstanding performance, even better than how we performed in 2022,” Eyaru said.

Different game

In 2008 World Netball developed a new format of the sport which was named Fast Net. This was a 6-a-side game launched in 2009 at the World Netball Series in Manchester, England.

Following a review of Fast Net this was further developed into a 5-a-side game called FAST5 – which is the format used at the FAST5 Netball World Series.

Matches last only 24 minutes and are divided into six-minute quarters. There are three scoring zones, with goals shot from outside the goal circle worth three points, and inside shots worth two or one point, depending on the zone.

Each team has only five players on the court at a time, omitting the wing attack and wing defence positions. Substitutions are unlimited and can be made at any time from the substitution box.

After each goal, unlike traditional netball, the team that did not score takes the next centre pass, regardless of prior possession.

One of the unique features of Fast5 is the Power Play. This year’s tournament will extend the Power Play from 90 seconds to the final two minutes of each quarter.

A new rule, 'using possession' will also be under trial this year. Once the ball progresses out of one-third towards the attacking goal, it cannot be passed back into that third by the attacking team, thus preventing time-wasting through repeated back-passing.

FAST FIVE SERIES

She Cranes Squad

Irene Eyaru (Captain), Margret Bagala, Joyce Nakibuule, Christine Nakitto, Sandra Nambirige, Shadiah Nassanga, Christine Namulumba, Faridah Kadondi, Muhameed Hanisha, Mary Nuba Cholhok

Fixtures

Saturday

2.00 Uganda vs. Australia - 4am

5.00 Uganda vs. New Zealand - 7am

6.45 Uganda vs. England - 8.45am

Sunday

Uganda vs. South Africa – 3.30 am