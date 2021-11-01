She Cranes up against Zambia in Netball Pent Series

The Uganda National Netball team will today start their Netball Pent Series journey against Zambia in the opening game of the competition held in Windhoek Namibia.

The team of 15 players travelled to Namibia on Friday night after being flagged off at Parliament by Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

The event will be officiated by umpires from the International Netball Federation and the She Cranes’ main target is defeating their opponents and achieving a better ranking.

Third in Africa and seventh in the world, the She Cranes are focusing on defeating Africa’s sixth Malawi alongside other opponents to be at an advantage when it comes to rankings.

Head coach Fred Mugerwa believes it will be a tough contest but the team is ready to overcome all hindrances.

“We go into today’s game with winning at the back of our minds. We do not underestimate any team. All teams are strong and are targeting us, so we have to work hard to see that we win against them,” said coach Mugerwa.

South Africa will not take part in the competition leaving Uganda and Malawi the favourites. Team captain and shooter Stella Oyella says despite the limited preparation time, the players are in good shape and are expected to put up an outstanding show.

“I think all teams have had limited training so in terms of preparation we are all equal. However the few weeks we have spent in camp, coupled with training from our respective league clubs, we are strong enough to win this competition,” she said.

Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda and hosts Namibia are taking part in the round-robin tournament that will end on Friday.