She Cranes up against Zambia in Netball Pent Series

The She Cranes celebrate victory against Malawi during the Gold Coast Games last year. PHOTO BY MARK NAMANYA

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • The event will be officiated by umpires from the International Netball Federation and the She Cranes’ main target is defeating their opponents and achieving a better ranking.

The Uganda National Netball team will today start their Netball Pent Series journey against Zambia in the opening game of the competition held in Windhoek Namibia.

