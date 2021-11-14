She Cranes wary of South Africa

Africa Netball Championship

Sunday result

Uganda 73-40 Kenya

Monday fixture

Uganda vs. South Africa - 2 pm

The Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes have been basking in glory at the Africa Netball Championships taking place at Wanderers Arena in Windhoek, Namibia.

Uganda yesterday beat Kenya 73-40 to make six wins in a row at the competition that started Monday last week. The team had earlier beaten Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia.

Uganda lying second on the competition log will today face leaders and defending champions South Africa but not without lots of wariness.

South Africa has on previous occasions had an upper hand against Uganda defeating the team in Commonwealth Games, double World Cups in 2015 and 2019 as well as various African championships.

She Cranes captain Stella Oyella who has been instrumental in the She Cranes shooting department says they need to be calm and treat all teams equally.

“Our defence has been good but we need to get more balls to the shooting circle to see that we overcome our opponents who have been leading the log due to their goal advantage,” she said.

“We treat all games equally and we are not afraid of South Africa. We shall play to our best to see that we overcome them,” she added.