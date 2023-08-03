She Cranes win battle but lose fight to SA

CAPE TOWN. Team Uganda struggled to take in their third defeat of the Netball World Cup here in the Rainbow Nation Thursday. The She Cranes were booed upon the full time whistle by the bigger chunk of the sizable crowd at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Uganda had just suffered a narrow 52-50 loss to the hosts South Africa but with a 1000 buts. Majority of the She Cranes camp had opted to walk straight to the dressing room and not rather embrace their teammates after their final Group G match.

Goal shooter Mary Nuba had earlier charged at umpire Kate Wright who cancelled Uganda’s goal that could have taken the game to 52-51 with 14 seconds left on the clock.

During that protest, the clock ran down to full-time and had the goal counted, the next centre pass was Uganda’s. Not that alone though, the Ugandan bench and players really felt more calls during the hour of play from both Wright and Josh Bowring had been unjust.

“With the officiating, I will not talk about it because they will say we officials are indisciplined,” Mugerwa said during the post-match press conference yesterday. “But, if you had eyes and saw by yourself, you can make a judgment,” he stated.

The Ugandan players had later embraced the Spar Proteas with half-hearts. They however didn’t care about the announcement of Shadiah Nassanga as player of the match after she raked in 21 goals from 23 attempts and 13 assists, as well as the cake present to celebrate Hanisha Muhammad’s birthday.

Yet, these emotionally tiring scenes amid South Africa’s celebrations did not mask Uganda’s brevity on the day. Nuba, who top-scored with 29 goals from as many attempts, had on Wednesday promised a fight and indeed, they fought only to lose hard in the hosts’ den.

Uganda had trailed 33-19 at the half-time and nearly all hope was gone. “We underestimated the way the match was being handled. It was physical. We tried to play a bit soft and we were a bit erratic in our passes upfront,” Mugerwa admitted.

With 6:47 minutes left to complete the second quarter, he had earlier made changes by bringing in Muhammad for Stella Nanfuka at goalkeeper, Nassanga on as goal attack which pushed captain Irene Eyaru to wing attack and then Sarah Nakiyunga sitting out.

Within that period, centre Lillian Achola had no grip on the contest as she turned over sequentially. Achola had been thrown in at the deep end to start in place of the ill Margret Baagala who was rushed to hospital late on Wednesday night.

But a fight back to win the third and final quarters 17-8 and 14-11 respectively brought Uganda back into the mix thanks to Nuba’s perfection, Nassanga’s fluidity in the final third and then importantly, Christine Nakitto’s five intercepts.

“In the dressing room (during the break), I asked the girls to be a bit harder, and I told them to die a little for their country,” added Mugerwa.

With the chanting toning down in the terraces, Uganda seemed to take charge thereby leveling at 42-42 with 10:39 minutes on the clock but there were still fumbles and then Wright and Bowring added weird brakes.

“It’s not our last game so the girls should put up our heads. We’ve not lost the morale, so we shall keep pushing,” said Nassanga.

Achola who stood firm to finish with 19 assists will expectedly start again at centre when Uganda this evening starts the final race for fifth place against the winner between Tonga and Malawi who clashed off last night.

A win for Uganda Friday will set-up the fight for fifth place on Sunday.

NETBALL WORLD CUP 2023

FRIDAY FIXTURES

15TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

10am: Singapore vs. Sri Lanka, Arena 1

13TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

12pm: Zimbabwe vs. Barbados, Arena 1

CLASSIFICATION GAMES

5pm: Loser (Tonga vs. Malawi) vs. South Africa, Arena 1

7pm: Winner (Tonga vs. Malawi) vs. Uganda, Arena 1

SATURDAY FIXTURES

11TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

10am: Fiji vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Arena 1

9TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

7pm: Scotland vs. Wales, Arena 1

RESULTS

GROUP F

Australia 55-56 England

Fiji 46-62 Scotland

7pm: Tonga vs. Malawi, Arena 1

GROUP G

Wales 70-55 Trinidad & Tobago

Jamaica 59-48 New Zealand

South Africa 52-50 Uganda

SHE CRANES’ CAPE TOWN RIDE

PRELIMINARY STAGE ONE

COLLATED POOL D RESULTS

Uganda 74-34 Trinidad & Tobago

Uganda 44-54 New Zealand

Uganda 79-37 Singapore

PRELIMINARY STAGE TWO

COLLATED POOL G RESULTS

Uganda 49-61 Jamaica

Uganda 73-56 Wales