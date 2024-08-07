Shekinah writing new chapter for woodball

Shekinah Glory International School Mbale, founded just a few years ago, has built its reputation on Accelerated Christian Education. Now, this young school is forging a new identity for itself in woodball.

Their success has seen them dominate the junior category of the sport and have earned a right to present athletes to the upcoming 9th edition of the World Cup Woodball Championship scheduled for October 15-21, 2024, in Shaoxing City, China. This is the first time Uganda will field a junior’s team at the World stage.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the president of the Uganda Woodball federation (UWbF) lauded the school terming them as the centre of excellence for woodball in Uganda.

“Shekinah is making us proud. They attend all national events and by choosing to present athletes for the World Cup shows a lot of commitment,” Kayongo said.

Educationist Milton Chebet, the school director, has been a major inspiration behind their rise.

"Sports is one of the pillars of our school which we use to help the children realise their talent. But woodball has shown some level of good organisation whereby they have sent us some equipment and coaches as well as organising tournaments," Chebet said.

Woodball's emphasis on focus and precision makes it a perfect match for the school, according to Chebet. He explains that the schoolyard is now a bustling woodball course, complete with gates and ropes.

“Even the small children at school, every evening they are hitting the ball. This game is big fun for children as they get so excited when the ball pushes through the gate,” he said.

Chebet, a former long distance runner who also loved racquet games and golf, is a member of Mbale Sports Club.

The school joined woodball in 2022 when Mbale hosted the Uganda open at the Gold Club. But Chebet had introduced the sport to students of Gayaza High School in 2009 while he was still their Games Teacher.

But why woodball? What is the special relationship between this young school and the poor-man's version of golf that uses wood equipment?

“By the time we started the school, I already had the background of woodball and that’s why I put in a lot of effort to recruit staff and players into the game. Woodball is good because it doesn’t involve a lot of exertion while the training is not very costly,” he said.

The mentor

The woodball sport at the school is headed by Godwin Wanambwa, a passionate woodball coach with the help of Uthman Mugoya, who is the current chairman of Mbale Woodball Association. The school has a team of 33 junior players who compete regularly in national events.

The school staff competes in the corporate category but it’s the youngsters who have shone brightest.

This is a strategy aimed at motivating the children to play.

Wanambwa, while unsuccessful at the national level, has clinched multiple titles during the Uganda Institute of Allied Health and Management Sciences games. His passion for woodball was ignited digitally, and he's determined to share this enthusiasm with the younger generation.

He went ahead to play woodball during his studies at Mbale School of Nursing and has competed at the national games of paramedicals.

“I wanted to implement everything that I've learned throughout my career and thanks to Shekinah, they gave me that opportunity," he said.

Progress has not always been easy, as the Wanambwa faces a shortage of equipment for training and competitions for his athletes.

There aren't enough resources to buy the equipment we need. But the school is very supportive and the World Cup is a big opportunity to grow the sport even further," he said.

Having helped Shekinah Glory gain accolades, his ambitions are now set at growing the sport beyond school boundaries by introducing a junior’s league for nearby schools starting next year.

“I'm so excited for them because these guys are going to the World Cup. We can only have a strong national team when we have competent junior players competing regularly,” Wanambwa said.

Making history in China

With Uganda naming a 17-man team to the World Cup, Shekinah Glory will also sponsor eight of their star players to the World Cup where they will compete in the juniors and youth categories. Each participant requires at least $2500 (about Shs9m) to make the trip.

“This is what we stand for. We aim at exposing children to international competitions. For those children, boarding the plane and travelling, can help change their mindset. As a school, we want to support the talent. That experience is what we call tacit knowledge whereby we help children learn by being exposed to an experience. We don’t have the money but we have to mobilise the funds,” Chebet said.

The lucky players include: Joshua Lomanat, Joseph Achilla, Calvin Cooper, Bliss Wamai, Shemiah Kibet, Shanita Heri, Rema Remi and Davinia Awilli.

Shanita, 11, a Grade Six pupil at the school is excited at the prospect of representing Uganda at the World Cup at a tender age. She joined woodball in 2022 while she tried to experiment with the sport.

“I can’t wait to go to China for the World Cup. We participate in many woodball events but we’re now going to China. My parents are working on my passport and I am really happy. I want to do a thanksgiving when we return from China with all my family. China is my elder sister’s dream country and I am going there earlier than her. I can tell you woodball isn’t only a game but it’s about fun and making friends,” said Shanita who wants to visit amusement parks and temples.





Daunting task

Shekinah Glory will be among the juniors at the World cup alongside Mpoma Girls and Kyazanga Modern PS.

Their task in China is daunting, given the Chinese Taipei's dominance and the high competition from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Chebet is confident that his players will put up a good show in China by winning medals.

“But, for us, it's something special by going to the World Cup. Everyone has been celebrating since we confirmed participation. Right now we have something to accomplish. So, for us, every player will be assigned to write stories of their experiences in china. I expect that they win and gain that self-actualisation,” he said.