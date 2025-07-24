Siblings Mukalazi, Namutebi driven by show of faith

A few individuals can claim to have served Ugandan swimming as much and diligently as siblings Tendo Mukalazi and Kirabo Namutebi.

Mukalazi will be competing at his fifth straight long course World Championships as the globe gathers in Singapore starting this week while Namutebi will make her fourth consecutive appearance.

"I am always happy about the opportunities to represent my country," Mukalazi told Daily Monitor recently when he returned to the country to take part in the Uganda Aquatics National Championships at Kampala Parents School, Naguru, where he represented Aqua Akii Swim Club.

"I was back to play team and I believe it all went well," he said after treating the arena to some top competitive races against fellow Hungary-based swimmer and namesake Tendo Kaumi.

Mukalazi cannot believe how fast time has flown too. Not too long ago in 2014, he was battling it out in the pool against Jesse Ssengonzi for their schools Kampala Junior and World of Life International respectively. Now, they are set to represent Uganda together at the top stage for a fourth time since the shortcourse World Championships in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

He also belonged to an interesting age group that included names like Adnan Kabuye and Ambala Atuhaire, who both went on to represent Uganda at the world stage. Mukalazi, has however, been the more constant presence at all stages of Ugandan swimming over the past decade.

"The motivation (to keep at it) comes from the faith they put in us when we are selected. In some ways it keeps playing at the back of your mind," the multi-national recorder holder, shared.

Singapore is probably another end to a chapter after completing school in Budapest, where he has also been training under a World Aquatics scholarship.

"Let us see what the future holds. Budapest has been great for me and it could have been greater but there were some changes with the coaching team at some point and I had to adapt again," he continued.

Namutebi adapting

Namutebi is also enjoying the strides in her game since she switched base from Uganda to Indianapolis, USA where she has won National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) records, medals and awards.

But that is just one merit in her roll of honours. Namutebi, an Olympian, has been a trailblazer as a continental medalist getting Uganda her first ever gold medals in the Africa Junior Championships in 2019. Oh, and the seniors too in 2024!

She has also won a medal at the international level - at the 2022 World Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey.

In Singapore, Namutebi will look to lower her personal best 25.86 that won her silver at the continental championships in Angola last year. Her teammate Gloria Muzito managed to lower the national record (NR) to 25.66 at the Swedish Nationals in June and reclaiming that record could be good motivation for Namutebi, who has for long been Uganda’s reference in this sprint.

Kirabo Namutebi.

The 50m butterfly 28.73 NR held by Tara Kisawuzi could also be a target for Namutebi. The 50m fly, backstroke, and breaststroke events have been added to the Olympics list for Los Angeles 2028 and swimmers will start now to show their intentions of qualifying for the quadrennial Games.

"I have had to adapt to two seasons (in the USA). One (short course) that starts around the end of August (till March) and the long course (starts in April).

"This Championship comes almost at the start of my resting time but you have to give your all," Namutebi, who also competed for Aqua Akii in the short course National Championships in Naguru in the same period shared.

NR goals

For Mukalazi, his 23.63 and 52.22 in the 50m free at the 2024 Worlds in Doha and the 100m at the 2023 World Cup in Budapest respectively, remain the times to beat. He has no option but race the clock and try to beat his own standards as he keeps chasing the Olympic dream.

Ssengonzi edged him to the Olympics in Paris and 2028 should be even more competitive with more swimmers showing interest after the aforementioned sprints were added to the list.

Ssengonzi will compete in the 50m and 100m fly events in Singapore looking to lower his 24.41 (Doha) and 53.76 (Paris) respective NRs.

Muzito also lowered her 100m free NR to 55.39 in June and will be looking to lower it even further for a second time in about a month.

World Aquatics Championships 2025

Team Uganda races

Namutebi's events

August 1: 50m fly

August 2: 50m free

Mukalazi's events

July 30: 100m free

August 1: 50m free

Ssengonzi's events

July 27: 50m fly

August 1: 100m fly

Muzito's events

July 31: 100m free

Mukalazi at a glance

Name: Tendo Mukalazi

Date of birth: June 15, 2002

Worlds: Gwangju 2019, Budapest 2022, Fukuoka 2023, Doha 2024

Other events: Short-course Worlds 2021 and 2024, Commonwealth Games 2022, Fina World Cup 2021 (Russia) and 2023 (Budapest), various Africa Championships, Hungarian Nationals 2024 and 2023, African Games, Islamic Solidarity Games 2022





Namutebi at a glance

Name: Kirabo Namutebi

Date of birth:

Worlds: Doha 2024, Fukuoka 2023, Budapest 2022

Other events: Short-course Worlds 2024 + 2022 + 2021, Bahrain Nationals 2024, various Africa Championships, Cana Grand Prix 2023, Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, Commonwealth Games 2022, Russian Nationals 2022, Islamic Solidarity Games 2022, World Cup 2021 (Russia), Olympics 2020, World School Games 2020, World Juniors 2019

Major medals: 50m free + 50m breast gold and 100m free silver (Africa Juniors 2019), 50m free silver (Africa Juniors 2021), 50m free silver (Islamic Games 2022), 50m free gold and 50m breast bronze (Cana Grand Prix 2023), 50m free silver and 50m breast bronze (Africa Championships 2024)