Silverfin basking in Ssempijja Dubai gold

A host of Ugandan clubs started their 2024 season away at the February 16-18 Dubai Open Swimming Championships.

The competition attracted clubs from all over the world and was good preparation for the season ahead according to Silverfin Academy coach Ezra Kalali.

Silverfin are overjoyed with Jeremiah Ssempijja’s gold in the 50m breaststroke event in the 11 year’s age group.

He clocked 42.98 in the long course pool at Hamdan Sports Complex to earn the feat and for good measure also earned age group bronze in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:39.22.

Larry Graig Feni led the performances from the big boys as his 30.95 in the 50m breaststroke preliminaries in the 17 and over age group got close to the 30.03 national record made by Tendo Mukalazi at the World championships in Hungary in 2022.

Feni also got close in the 100m breast with 1:11.99.

Ampaire Namanya also got close in the 200m breaststroke with 2:47.43 while Isaiah Kuc’s 2:22.95 in the 200m butterfly finals of the 15-16 years age group is probably bettered only by Jesse Ssengonzi.

Silverfin had a team of nine that included Eleanor Nakimuli, 10, as the only female swimmer.