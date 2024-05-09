Silverfin Pentathlon returns after five years

Silverfin Academy hope to pay host to over 420 swimmers from 25 clubs for their fourth edition of the swimming Pentathlon at Kampala Parents School, Naguru this Saturday.

The Pentathlon, which was started in 2017, is a competition that tests every entrant's balance in all four strokes and the individual medley.

The swimmers will compete in the 6-8 years, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 plus 17 and over age groups “in a way to compliment Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) activities and other galas where the swimmers might not get a chance to be tested across all strokes,” according to club secretary Naome Wandera.

Swimmers earn points per race and are rewarded for their cumulative total after all five races.

“We expect a very competitive event if you look at the entries,” coach Ezra Karali, said during their press briefing on Tuesday held at their training pool at Hill Preparatory School, Naguru.

“We have not been able to hold the event since 2019 because of Covid-19 but the turn up is good. All swimmers, except those in the 6-8 age group, are expected to compete in 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley. The younger ones will do the medley but all other events will be 25m.

L-R Silverfin Pentathlon's organising committee Anne Musimenta, Molly Mugisha, chairman Michael Bwisho, School Pay's marketing and communications officers Lillian Kobusingye, Silverfin's Brenda Uwimaana and Laura Walusimbi launching the weekend's swimming gala last Tuesday. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

"It is important that swimmers are given an opportunity to learn and compete in all strokes then they can specialize later,” Karali added.

Preparation is key

Silverfin has entered 20 swimmers in the event led by Mathew Ssaka in the 6-8, Gabriella Nakimuli, Jeremiah Ssempija and Kristian Bwisho(9-10), Isaiah Kuc (13-14), Kyla Arinda (15-16), Karla Mugisha, Trevor Kimuli, Larry Greig Feni and Namanya Ampaire (17 and over) among others.

“I have trained twice a day for six days a week over the last four months to prepare for this event. My coach wants me to try other strokes and I am feeling ready. I want to get personal bests (PB) in every race and gala I go to so I can qualify for major events later this year,” Ampaire, who is one of the country’s top breaststrokers with a 31.70 seconds PB in his 50m breaststroke, said.

His teammate Arinda also feels the urge “to give my best in other strokes” after concentrating on 50m free and 50m butterfly for a while.

The event is sponsored by School Pay, a platform that enables guardians pay school fees digitally, and their marketing and communications officer Lillian Kobusingye said they chose to partner with Silverfin because “it works with kids form different schools and offers them a unique opportunity to be part of a cause that helps kids keep fit and more competitive.”

Silverfin Pentathlon

Date: May 11

Venue: Kampala Parents School, Naguru

Past Editions: 2017, 2018, 2019

Age Groups: 6-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17 & over

Events: 50m; freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly & 100m IM