Silverfin top Starlings gala

About 389 swimmers from 17 clubs and schools participated in The Starling Juvenile 2 Gala held at Rockwood Swimming Pool Bweyogerere last Saturday.

The event attracted swimmers of ages five to nine, participating in 25m events including the freestyle kickboard race (for those below eight years), plus those of ages 10 to 12 taking part in 50m events.

“Our aim is to give the younger swimmers a platform to showcase their skills, gain competitive experience, and foster sportsmanship,” Starlings coach Mubarak Ssemanda, said.

“Our numbers could have been bigger but the gala coincided with Eid and that pushed some to pull out. But we are happy that we managed to have prayers with our Muslim brothers and sisters that turned up and also provided meals for them taken care of by Aqua Fina and Shree Sahajanand School,” he added.

Silverfin Academy topped the meet with 2,136.5 points and were joined by Dolphins (1,837.5) and Aqua Akii (1,468) on the podium. The hosts Starlings finished with 1,094 points behind Gators with Gators – 1,146.5.

Best individuals

Torpedoes’ Samara Mwasame (90 points) and Dolphins’ Pasha Kisamba (64) topped the five year old girls and boys respectively.

Well done. Starlings swimmers pose for a photo after hosting a succesful children's gala.



Elizabeth Kirabo (Dolphins) and Aiden Mwasame (Torpedoes) topped the six year old girls and boys with 88.5 and 95 points respectively.

Tonardo’s Elma Iremera and Sarlings’ Karl Ssemanda topped the seven year old girls and boys with 92.5 and 77 points respectively

Among the eight year olds, Dolphins’ Bailey Mukasa (90 points) was the best girl while her teammate Jethro Emejeit (97) topped the boys.

Usual suspect Aya Adams (97) from Aqua Akii and Dolphins’ Gabriel Isabirye (94) were the best nine year old girl and boy respectively.

Mushirah Nabatanzi (Aquatic Academy) and Berekiah Lutaaya (Gators) rolled up 80 and 77 points each to top the 10 year old girls and boys respectively.

For the 11 year old girls, Alba Ihunde (80 points) beat Silverfin teammates Keylah Nyakato, Keyah Nyangoma, and Patience Kirabo. Their teammate Ibrahim Lule collected77 points to top the boys.

For the 12 year olds, Gators’ Rajah Pinda (77 points) and Torpedoes Elijah Ayesiga (80) topped the girls and boys respectively.

Starlings Juvenile 2 - Results

Silverfin Academy – 2,136.5

Dolphins – 1,837.5

Aqua Akii – 1,468

Gators – 1,146.5

Starlings – 1,094

Torpedoes – 746.5

Aquatic Academy – 401

Jaguar – 396.5

Sailfish – 311

Friends of Water – 266

Tornado – 211.5

Starfish – 117

Waterbreeze – 99

Flash – 36

Squids – 14

J Neric Kindergarten – 12