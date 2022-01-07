Sister affair for Uganda in goal

Hard Workers. Teenage goalkeeper Ayomirowth and Giramia going through their drills at Lugogo. PHOTOS/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • After working with five goalkeepers during the preparation period, coach Moses Nsereko and his goalkeeping counterpart Musoke Dulf, zeroed in on cousins Sylvia Giramia and Susan Ayomirowth as their keepers to trust against the three nations and beyond.

If the pre tournament noise is anything to go by, then Uganda’s Hockey She Cranes need a goalkeeper that can stand on their head at the January 17-23 women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Accra – Ghana.
South Africa are considered favourites. Zimbabwe and Namibia, who complete Uganda’s pool, are said to be fit as fiddles and can run forever.
