Skating: Kiggundu shines with double gold in Kenya

The spotlight was firmly on five-year-old Shakir Kiggundu as he stole the show at the second Kenya National Speed Skating Championships held at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

As Uganda struggled to match Kenya's dominance, Kiggundu secured two gold medals in the intensely competitive short-distance categories of the 200 and 500-metre sprints.

Adding to his triumph, Kiggundu's earlier victory at Uganda's National Speed Skating Championship, held at Namboole Stadium, showcased his growing prowess. In this event, Uganda stood strong but finished in second place, conceding the top spot to neighbouring Kenya.

Kiggundu wasn't the sole Ugandan athlete to make an impact. In the girls' 8-9 age category, Mayra Maria Anyango secured a commendable third place in the 300 metres’ race. Husnat Kizza further echoed Uganda's rising talent, earning third place in the competitive 6-7 age category.

While Kiggundu's victories painted a triumphant picture, Imran Sserumaga's performance in the demanding 42-kilometre marathon deserves recognition. Out of a competitive field of 50 participants, Sserumaga clinched the eighth position.

Lessons

Acknowledging the dominance of Kenyan skaters across various events, Sserumaga, who is also the head coach, praised his team's determination. He highlighted the urgent need for enhanced equipment to elevate Uganda's standing in the sport.

"It is clear that our need for standard equipment is urgent. A majority of our athletes faced challenges early on, struggling to keep pace," he said.

Musa Hassan, the vice president of the Uganda Skateboarding Federation (USF), underlined the event's significance in view of the Olympic qualifiers. He emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent in a competitive atmosphere, planting the seeds for future success.