Skating: Kiggundu shines with double gold in Kenya
What you need to know:
The spotlight was firmly on five-year-old Shakir Kiggundu as he stole the show at the second Kenya National Speed Skating Championships held at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.
As Uganda struggled to match Kenya's dominance, Kiggundu secured two gold medals in the intensely competitive short-distance categories of the 200 and 500-metre sprints.
Adding to his triumph, Kiggundu's earlier victory at Uganda's National Speed Skating Championship, held at Namboole Stadium, showcased his growing prowess. In this event, Uganda stood strong but finished in second place, conceding the top spot to neighbouring Kenya.
Kiggundu wasn't the sole Ugandan athlete to make an impact. In the girls' 8-9 age category, Mayra Maria Anyango secured a commendable third place in the 300 metres’ race. Husnat Kizza further echoed Uganda's rising talent, earning third place in the competitive 6-7 age category.
While Kiggundu's victories painted a triumphant picture, Imran Sserumaga's performance in the demanding 42-kilometre marathon deserves recognition. Out of a competitive field of 50 participants, Sserumaga clinched the eighth position.
Lessons
Acknowledging the dominance of Kenyan skaters across various events, Sserumaga, who is also the head coach, praised his team's determination. He highlighted the urgent need for enhanced equipment to elevate Uganda's standing in the sport.
"It is clear that our need for standard equipment is urgent. A majority of our athletes faced challenges early on, struggling to keep pace," he said.
Musa Hassan, the vice president of the Uganda Skateboarding Federation (USF), underlined the event's significance in view of the Olympic qualifiers. He emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent in a competitive atmosphere, planting the seeds for future success.
Start them young
Joseph Oluga, who ceremonially flagged off the Ugandan team to the championship, expressed satisfaction with the team's composition.
He lauded the presence of five senior athletes within the squad of 20, a blend that promises a bright future for Ugandan skating.
“Skaters start early and this is the right age to compete at such an event,” he said.
While the global skating governing body, World Skate, recognises 12 skating disciplines, Uganda's focus has primarily been on skateboarding.
Rogers Ddungu, president of the Uganda Skateboarding Federation, spoke about the rising prominence of inline speed skating within the country.
Ddungu acknowledged the current lack of adequate facilities for speed skating due to the absence of suitable long tracks. While Uganda's existing skate parks in Mukono and Kitintale are tailored for skateboarding, they fall short for the needs of speed skating.
"The reality is that we don't have enough facilities at the moment but we shall get there soon when we hold more competitions," Ddungu said.
He alluded to the challenges the sport faced, including a temporary police ban in 2016, but maintained a positive outlook for its development.