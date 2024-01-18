Skating: Olympians dominate season opener

The competition for the Shs1m cash prize at the Skating Dope Games on Saturday at Mukono Extreme Park was visibly among the athletes vying for Olympic places.

Described as one of the best skateboarding competitions in recent years, Brian Bukenya walked away with the ultimate cash prize after beating competition from fellow Olympians, Rashid Serunjogi, Trevor Kanyike and Calvin Muwonge after the mandatory one-minute three runs.

Skateboarding national team coach Gerald Gose, was not surprised by Bukenya’s performance describing the athlete as confident and determined.

“He’s the best and he is leading according to the World Skate rankings. He has been participating in many international events, so he’s got the experience,” Gose said.

According to World Skate, Bukenya is currently ranked 186th for the Paris 2024 Games while Douglas Mwesigwa is ranked 232. The other ranked Ugandan is Muwonge in the 279th position.

In such positions, the Ugandan skaters can qualify via the universality window where only four quotas in street and park events are up for grabs globally.

For the second time in Olympic history, skateboarding, an urban sport, will be part of the Olympic programme at the Paris 2024 Games after making a debut at Tokyo 2020.

Moses Ddungu, the president Uganda Skating Federation (USF) was impressed with the performance of the athletes vying for Paris 2024 Olympic tickets.

“This event has showcased how much our athletes have improved because of participating in Olympic qualifying events qualifiers. There’s a great improvement in tricks and skills on the board because they are learning from the world’s best,” Ddungu said.

Busy season

The Dope Games, which are part of the Uganda Skating Championship calendar, was the season opener which helped to fine-tune the athletes for a busy season. It attracted competitors in the elite and youth category.

Whereas the winners in the elite category won cash prizes, the younger ones were awarded skateboards courtesy of Mountain Dew and the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Bukenya was motivated by the cash prize and promised to work even harder.

“We don’t normally get cash prizes locally but this is a great incentive when you’re sure you get back home with something in the pocket,” Bukenya said.

The skating sport has two events, skateboarding and speed skating. The next event in speed skating will be the Kampala Marathon which will be followed by Entebbe Marathon. In the skateboarding category, the next activity is Game of Skates.

Skating Dope Games

Elite winners

Brian Bukenya – Shs1m

Trevor Kanyike – Shs500,000