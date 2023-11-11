Skating to raise awareness about deaf community

Jackson Muyanja founded skating in Uganda about 18 years ago but because of the eccentricities, and general challenges like lack of government and corporate funding, the sport has not grown at the projected speed.

Nevertheless, the deaf community wants to join skating, with expectations it will promote talent development and like any other sport help in raising awareness about the deaf people.

“Skateboard game is an exciting new sporting experience we would like our deaf people to experience,”

Tonny Eyoku, director Deaf Action Uganda (DAU), told Daily Monitor, after visiting the Kitintale Skate Park—the first skate park in East Africa—last week.

“Our people, especially the young people, love sports. It will also help in raising awareness about the deaf people as they engage in inclusive socioeconomic activities.”

DAU offers fellowship, legal aid, sign language training, access to information, job recommendations and business opportunities, to its members, hence an ideal agent of information about the new sport.

Eyoku expects Uganda Skateboard Union to train deaf in skateboard skills and engage other partners locally and internationally about the needs of deaf people.

With support from the French embassy skating has transformed the lives of mostly ghetto youths. So, Moses Ddungu, president Uganda Skateboarding Federation, said including the deaf community should be easy for a body that strives for equal opportunities for all people.

Ronald Balimwezo, the Nakawa East Member of Parliament lauded leaders in the deaf community for exploring interest in skating, as a means of improving the livelihoods of their members.

“Sports is good for all people and our deaf friends are no exception,” Balimwezo said. “We thank them and the skating federation for starting this relationship, which will definitely change lives.”