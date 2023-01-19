SLAU beach soccer juggernaut is not about to stop

As opponents grudgingly imbibed the fact that St Lawrence University (SLAU) are the new beach soccer Super Cup winners, news of Davis Nnono's domineering side purchasing proven goal poacher Ronald Magwali surfaced.

Sunday's commanding 10-7 victory at Mutoola Beach Mukono had come at the expense of closest challengers Buganda Royal and the same team was now surrendering their marksman to their conquerors.

It feels like surrendering a loaded machine gun to your nemesis and Nnono predicts a no contest in the upcoming national beach soccer league that kicks off on Sunday at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

"After dominating the league for three consecutive years, we have mastered the art of downing our rivals. We have improved our game intelligence and now believe we can win it again.

Buganda Royal has been our tighest challengers but have always come short when it mattered most," Nnono told Daily Monitor.

The Super Cup, the curtain raiser to the new league season, offered Nnono a platform to test his batteries and his team was ruthless and elegant while trouncing KIU 13-7 in the semis.

"I rested Joshua Lubwama and Baker Lukooya for the finals when I learned about Buganda Royal getting a bye after Mubs failed to turn up. In the end, their experience and freshness, especially in the final quarter, proved to be the deciding factor," Nnono added.

Lukooya, the reigning league MVP, scored four goals, Sulaiman Ochero (three), Faruk Ssemukutu (1), Jonathan Kikonyogo (1) and Lubwama (1) as SLAU swept to their first Super Cup success.

Tony Ssebagala's Buganda Royal had Dasani Mubiru (three goals), Junior Mukunzi (2), Paul Lule (1) and Paul Kato (1) register their names on the scoresheet in the 10-7 final loss.

"Going into next season, we needed Magwali's aggressiveness, experience and unpredictability so getting him signals that we are still the team to beat," Nnono stressed.

Cash prize empty promise

In a league bedeviled by financial stress, any chance of winning a cash prize would be welcome. SLAU are still waiting for the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) and Fufa to remit the prize money for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

According to UBSA, the teams that have confirmed participation in the league include; Sand Lions, Buganda Royal, Kiringente, Mutoola, KIU , SLAU, Jinja Lions, Mubs, Grace Church, Wolves and Kampala Junior Team (KJT) but due to financial constraints and the distant match venue (Njeru), some are reportedly contemplating withdrawal.

UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi previously told this paper that the delayed payments will be cleared in Fufa's next financial budget.

Beach Soccer Super Cup

Final results

SLAU 10-7 Buganda Royal

Semifinals

SLAU 13-7 KIU



Buganda Royal -Mubs -bye