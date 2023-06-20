Slau defy 'frustration' to lift fourth straight title

There were countless roadblocks that Davis Ssozi Nnono's St Lawrence University (Slau) had to maneuver to be declared the Fufa Beach Soccer League kings for the fourth consecutive time.

According to Nnono, the fifth league crown for Slau was as a result of a tug of war with the league administrators - Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) - who he asserts are always against his team.

"For a fourth time they denied me the best coach award and gave it to the person whose team I have beaten.

"I'm contemplating quitting beach soccer soon because the league managers are always against me and my team," Nnono told Daily Monitor.

Slau beat dark horses Jinja Lions 3-2 in the tension-filled finals at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Sunday but like last year when the best coach went to losing finalists coach Tony Ssebagala, this time the gong was given to Ivan Kulika of the vanquished side.

Even though UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi promised a 'better arrangement and improved funding' next season, Nnono believes that the 'witch hunt' on him and Slau is deliberate because they have even been denied their prize money for three seasons now.

Lukooya unstoppable

Back on the pitch, Brian Nkuubi, Baker Lukooya and Ronald Magwali scored for Slau while Herbert Onyango and Shaka Ssozi netted for the Lions.

Jinja Lions lethal forward Nicholas Mwere who top-scored with 36 goals was kept silent in the finals that had Lukooya post a man-of-the-match performance for the second season in a row.

The indefatigable performances of Nkuubi, named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Magwali (a season signing from Buganda Royal) were also pivotal in Slau's decisive victory.

"We have kept the squad together and we have friendship inside our camp. Add that to the immense experience at our disposal and the fact that we understand the game more than anyone else and you know what makes us the beach soccer club in the country," Nnono stressed.

He says Jinja Lions tried to intimidate Slau with a bullish physical approach that yielded no fruits.

"We have played them three times this season and beaten them thrice so we had their number. Winning four straight titles has enabled us to learn how to handle pressure and that makes us special," he stressed.

To storm their maiden final, Jinja Lions eliminated Mutoola Beach 6-4 in the semis with Mwere grabbing a hattrick while Slau decimated MS Sand Lions 8-1 in the other lopsided contest.

Fufa Beach soccer league

Final

Slau 3-2 Jinja Lions

Individual awards

Top scorer - Nicholas Mwere (Jinja Lions, 36 goals)

Best goalkeeper - Julius Sseguya (Jinja Lions)

MVP - Brian Nkuubi (Slau)

Best coach - Ivan Kulika (Jinja Lions)

Fair play team - Mutoola Beach