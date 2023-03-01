SLAU still thirsty at the beach

After taking last season's Fufa Beach Soccer league trophy for keeps last year, Davis Nnono's all-conquering St Lawrence University (SLAU) are not resting on their laurels this campaign now that the likes of Mutoola Beach are showing serious intent.

To reiterate their desire to win a fourth consecutive league title, SLAU put Salim Muwonge's table toppers Mutoola Beach to the sword on Sunday at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru with an emphatic 4-1 victory.

SLAU, which forms the bulk of the national team (Sand Cranes), banked on experienced players to teach Mutoola a genuine beach soccer lesson.

Veteran Suleiman Ochero opened the account with a brace before Ricca Byaruhanga and Brian Nkuubi each netted to make it 4-0 in the lopsided contest.

Mutoola didn't know what had hit them and had no remedy to halt SLAU's red hot offensive. Peter Kijjo's late strike for Mutoola remained a consolation.

"Mutoola are stronger than the side they were last season but they haven't reached our level and it showed in our victory. I'm the best beach soccer coach in Uganda and when I came up against Muwonge who was a player when I was already in the business, I simply knew how to shut him up," Nnono told Daily Monitor.

The four-time winners moved third with six points from two games while Mutoola remained top with 12 points from five matches.

Nnono envisages a tighter title contest this term with Mutoola, three-time winners Mubs and Buagnda Royal all tightening up their belts to dethrone SLAU.

"I think this year it will be harder and that means we are going to fight tooth and nail to retain it.

"I'm glad my boys are still hungry for more success, star players like Baker Lukooya are improving by the day and we are playing to help the new recruits like Ronald Magwali also have a taste of victory that eluded them where they came from," Nnono stressed.

The amiable coach wants to scribble his name in the history books as one that won the most trophies, played the best style and scouted the most untapped talent in the nascent game.

Elsewhere, Fast-rising Jinja lions continued to roar with a 7-2 skinning of bottom side Wolves to go to nine points from five matches. They would have gone joint top with Mutoola had they not lost 5-3 to Kampala Junior Team (KJT) earlier.

In the last match, Kiringentte flattened KJT 5-2 to go to six points in fourth place with goals from Hamza Ssenoga (1), Ronnie Ssekimpi (1), Deo Ssengendo (2) and Tony Bazibu (own goal).

Fufa Beach Soccer League

Results

SLAU 4-1 Buganda Royal

KJT 5-3 Jinja Lions

Jinja Lions 7-2 Wolves

KJT 2-5 Kiringentte