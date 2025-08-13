Smashes of glory at Kabaka Coronation Badminton
What you need to know:
Royal Rallies. Badminton made its grand debut in the Kabaka’s 32nd Coronation sports festivities with a colourful three-day championship at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, producing winners from juniors to veterans and drawing over 410 players in a celebration of sport, culture, and unity that witnessed over 500 games.
For the first time in history, badminton was woven into the Kabaka’s Coronation Cup festivities, and the 32nd edition delivered a spectacle worth every rally. The Lugogo Indoor Stadium, from August 8–10, became a stage where 410 players - from promising juniors to seasoned veterans - battled across professional, corporate, and senior divisions.
In the corporate showdown, Ndejje University emerged inaugural champions after dispatching City Tyres 2-0. Captain Ivan Kalimunda hailed the event for keeping retirees engaged in the sport. “Such events help us stay connected to badminton even after stepping away from competitive play,” said the former national player at the three-day event held to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II – King of Buganda.
Elite class
The professional categories were dominated by Muzafaru Lubega, who lifted both the men’s singles and mixed doubles titles with partner Gladys Mbabazi.
“I’m happy for this tournament to come through our kingdom of Buganda. The competition wasn’t too tough for me because I knew my opponents, but the experience since I started in 2008 helped me through. The cash prizes were a welcome bonus,” Lubega said. Mbabazi also struck gold with Husna Kobugabe in the women’s doubles.
For Owek. Robert Sserwanga, Buganda Kingdom’s Minister for Youth, Sports and Arts, the success was a milestone; “It’s the first time badminton has been part of the Kabaka Coronation Cup. The three-day tournament has shown talent is growing, and even some veterans who hadn’t played for over 20 years returned to win,” Sserwanga remarked while promising that more events will now be supported by the Kingdom.
Chance for all
Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) president Annet Nakamya hailed the partnership with Buganda Kingdom as a breakthrough: “His Majesty gives opportunities to Ugandans to showcase their best. Through such competitions, we identify talent and grow the game from the grassroots. Next year, we’ll bring in school and clan competitions to make it even bigger.”
National team player Shamika Fadillah, preparing for the upcoming World Championships in France, found the tournament perfectly timed. “It brought out the competitive spirit before heading to France. Despite nursing a minor injury, it showed us ( with her doubles playing partner Tracy Naluwooza) where we need to improve in doubles.”
The veterans’ categories saw the likes of Godfrey Chris Kivumbi, Rose Nakalya, and Freddieh Kellys Kirabo roll back the years with multiple titles, proving class is timeless.
Winners – 32nd Kabaka Coronation Badminton Championships
Professional Category
Men’s Singles: Muzafaru Lubega
Women’s Singles: Shamsah Rajab Mbiira
Men’s Doubles: Nooh Oduka Akbar & Tendo Arafat Kibirige
Women’s Doubles: Husna Kobugabe & Gladys Mbabazi
Mixed Doubles: Muzafaru Lubega & Gladys Mbabazi
Age-Group Categories
Boys’ Singles U-19: Abdulrazak Mabuya
Girls’ Singles U-19: Serena Namwanje
Boys’ Singles U-15 & U-13: Kalton Kisaakye
Girls’ Singles U-15: Dattan Dhruvi
Boys’ Singles U-10: Sofian Nsubuga
Girls’ Singles U-13: Swaburah Nayiga
Girls’ Singles U-10: Umaimah Nabasirye
Boys’ Doubles U-19: Abdulrazak Mabuya & Rayan Mutesasira
Girls’ Doubles U-19: Habtay Divora & Tewelde Gebremedhin Tek Merhawit
Mixed Doubles U-19: Eugenia Nambolanyi & Adam Ford Mwebe
Veterans Winners
Men’s Singles 50+: Godfrey Chris Kivumbi
Women’s Singles 35–50: Rose Nakalya
Men’s Singles 35–50: Freddieh Kellys Kirabo
Men’s Doubles 50+: Thomas Biju & Krishnan Naveen
Mixed Doubles 50+: Godfrey Chris Kivumbi & Annet Nakamya
Mixed Doubles 35–50: Rose Nakalya & Ian Senoga / Freddieh Kellys Kirabo & Ivan Mayega
Corporate Winners
Champions: Ndejje University
Runners-up: City Tyres