Smashes of glory at Kabaka Coronation Badminton

For the first time in history, badminton was woven into the Kabaka’s Coronation Cup festivities, and the 32nd edition delivered a spectacle worth every rally. The Lugogo Indoor Stadium, from August 8–10, became a stage where 410 players - from promising juniors to seasoned veterans - battled across professional, corporate, and senior divisions.

In the corporate showdown, Ndejje University emerged inaugural champions after dispatching City Tyres 2-0. Captain Ivan Kalimunda hailed the event for keeping retirees engaged in the sport. “Such events help us stay connected to badminton even after stepping away from competitive play,” said the former national player at the three-day event held to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II – King of Buganda.

Elite class

The professional categories were dominated by Muzafaru Lubega, who lifted both the men’s singles and mixed doubles titles with partner Gladys Mbabazi.

Ndejje University notched the Corporate Event title.

“I’m happy for this tournament to come through our kingdom of Buganda. The competition wasn’t too tough for me because I knew my opponents, but the experience since I started in 2008 helped me through. The cash prizes were a welcome bonus,” Lubega said. Mbabazi also struck gold with Husna Kobugabe in the women’s doubles.

For Owek. Robert Sserwanga, Buganda Kingdom’s Minister for Youth, Sports and Arts, the success was a milestone; “It’s the first time badminton has been part of the Kabaka Coronation Cup. The three-day tournament has shown talent is growing, and even some veterans who hadn’t played for over 20 years returned to win,” Sserwanga remarked while promising that more events will now be supported by the Kingdom.

Chance for all

Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) president Annet Nakamya hailed the partnership with Buganda Kingdom as a breakthrough: “His Majesty gives opportunities to Ugandans to showcase their best. Through such competitions, we identify talent and grow the game from the grassroots. Next year, we’ll bring in school and clan competitions to make it even bigger.”

National team player Shamika Fadillah, preparing for the upcoming World Championships in France, found the tournament perfectly timed. “It brought out the competitive spirit before heading to France. Despite nursing a minor injury, it showed us ( with her doubles playing partner Tracy Naluwooza) where we need to improve in doubles.”

The veterans’ categories saw the likes of Godfrey Chris Kivumbi, Rose Nakalya, and Freddieh Kellys Kirabo roll back the years with multiple titles, proving class is timeless.

Winners – 32nd Kabaka Coronation Badminton Championships

Professional Category

Men’s Singles: Muzafaru Lubega

Women’s Singles: Shamsah Rajab Mbiira

Men’s Doubles: Nooh Oduka Akbar & Tendo Arafat Kibirige

Women’s Doubles: Husna Kobugabe & Gladys Mbabazi

Mixed Doubles: Muzafaru Lubega & Gladys Mbabazi

Age-Group Categories

Boys’ Singles U-19: Abdulrazak Mabuya

Girls’ Singles U-19: Serena Namwanje

Boys’ Singles U-15 & U-13: Kalton Kisaakye

Girls’ Singles U-15: Dattan Dhruvi

Boys’ Singles U-10: Sofian Nsubuga

Girls’ Singles U-13: Swaburah Nayiga

Girls’ Singles U-10: Umaimah Nabasirye

Boys’ Doubles U-19: Abdulrazak Mabuya & Rayan Mutesasira

Girls’ Doubles U-19: Habtay Divora & Tewelde Gebremedhin Tek Merhawit

Mixed Doubles U-19: Eugenia Nambolanyi & Adam Ford Mwebe

Veterans Winners

Men’s Singles 50+: Godfrey Chris Kivumbi

Women’s Singles 35–50: Rose Nakalya

Men’s Singles 35–50: Freddieh Kellys Kirabo

Men’s Doubles 50+: Thomas Biju & Krishnan Naveen

Mixed Doubles 50+: Godfrey Chris Kivumbi & Annet Nakamya

Mixed Doubles 35–50: Rose Nakalya & Ian Senoga / Freddieh Kellys Kirabo & Ivan Mayega

Corporate Winners

Champions: Ndejje University