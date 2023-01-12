Solicitor General backs NCS on government funding

Sports was allocated Shs47.1bn for the financial year 2022/23 - a huge leap from Shs17bn the year before.

Some of this money (about Shs35.9bn), Parliament said was ring-fenced for the 51 federations but with the benefit of hindsight, it seems it was a promise too good to be true.

With the piecemeal releases from the Treasury, National Council of Sports (NCS) have found it hard to work outside their budget and have been engaging relevant authorities on the matter.

On Monday, Deputy Solicitor General Pius Perry Biribonwoha essentially allowed NCS general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel to distribute funds in accordance with their budget. The budget that was sent to Parliament before it elected to ring-fence funds for federations.

"The Accounting Officers of different votes are mandated to commit the budget of a vote based on the annual cash flow plan issued by the Secretary to the Treasury under s.15 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

From the ongoing provisions of the Constitution and the PFMA, it is quite evident that an Accounting Officer is enjoined to allocate or disburse funds under their vote in accordance with the approved budget, the annual cash flow plan issued by the Secretary to the Treasury and the policy statement of the vote," Biribonwoha wrote.

With just one quarter of the year left to go, NCS has so far received Shs22bn and Ogwel said "it will be a miracle if we get to 60 percent (Shs28bn) of what was allocated for this financial year."

That means that of the Shs25bn left to be disbursed to NCS, the body expects less than Shs6bn to hit their account when the final release comes in April.

To make matters worse, NCS has received indication that its budget for the next financial year 2023/2024 could be cut to Shs18.1bn.

As for this quarter, only Shs298m has been allocated for the federations.

Other sources

"I want to look at things positively and say that maybe these issues (piecemeal release and budget cuts) are a blessing in disguise, a wake up call for us to actively look for money elsewhere like in the private sector and corporate world.

It is time for federations to stop lamenting, looking at only government and get to work. We have been talking to them about building marketable brands around the athletes for long. Federations are in charge of these athletes and these brands would attract funding from the private sector," Ogwel added.



Sports Appropriation 2022/23

The breakdown

Shs7.1bn - Commonwealth, All Africa Games

NCS

Non-wage - Shs3bn

Wages - Shs12.6bn

Sports federations (ring-fenced)

Shs17.13bn – football

Shs9bn – athletics, boxing and netball (Shs3bn each)

Shs6bn – basketball, rugby, cricket, motorsport and paralympics (Shs1.2bn each)

Shs3bn – badminton, chess, cycling, golf, handball, hockey, kickboxing, pool, swimming, tennis, table tennis, university sports, woodball, volleyball, squash (Shs200m each)

Shs900m – others