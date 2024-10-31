Soroti pool qualifiers to be replayed

In an unprecedented move, the regional qualifiers to the finals of the Nile Special National Pool Open Championship will be replayed in Soroti on Friday.

There was a mix-up in the first qualifiers that saw two venues; Chillaz Lounge and Nature Gardens, host parallel events. But according to James Mwere, the Project Coordinator of the National Open at the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), there were malpractices which forced a replay.

“There was a low turn-up at Chillaz only getting eight out of the 32 qualified players and still with the eight players, there was impersonation of two players. It is the reason the games are being replayed to provide fair competition for all the qualified players,” Mwere said.

Initially, Nature Gardens was announced as the host venue only to be scrapped of the rights two days to the final in favour of Chillaz, which is the epicentre of nightlife in Soroti City.

An opposing block opted to play qualifiers at Nature Gardens while others went to Chillaz. This forced PAU to cancel the qualifier opting for a fresh event at Nature Gardens this Friday.

The three men from the venue will join the already confirmed 125 players who will vie for the car at the grand finale at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on November 16. Robert Malinga, Sam Ecumu and Hilary Ouma had initially qualified from Chillaz.

Kitgum blocks ‘Kampala’ players

There was drama elsewhere as Natasha Ndibalekera, a league player with Genesis was barred from taking part in the Kitgum qualifiers held at Icon Lounge over the weekend.

With women finalists only going through the regional qualifiers, players attempt to look for venues that can present them the best possible chance to qualify to Lugogo.

But Ndibalekera, who qualified from the same venue last year, was denied a chance by the regional committee which allegedly notified her that the chart for 32 people was full although Ndibalekera claims foul play.

"There were players who were registered even after playing," she said.