Special Olympics joins Primary School sports calendar

Genevieve Bamwidhukire, the Director of Special Olympics Uganda has described the introduction of Special Olympics into the calendar of the Uganda Primary Schools Sports Association (UPSSA) games as a groundbreaking opportunity for inclusion.

The UPSSA games which concluded at Geya Primary School in Yumbe District saw an exhibition match played by a unified football team from Special Olympics during the opening ceremonies.

This move marked the official introduction of the Special Olympics to the Primary schools sports calendar.

Bamwidhukire, the Director of Special Olympics Uganda, described the move as a major stride for children with intellectual disabilities.

"Including Special Olympics in the UPSSA calendar is a groundbreaking opportunity that will not only give these children a platform to showcase their talents but also foster a culture of inclusivity and acceptance from a young age," she said.

Unified Sports approach

Special Olympics uses the Unified Sports approach. Unified Sports is a program that brings people with and without intellectual disabilities together to play on the same team. It's an important part of the Special Olympics movement because it helps foster inclusion, understanding and friendship.

"The unified sports approach helps break down barriers and create a level playing field for everyone involved. This is a win for the children, the schools and the entire nation," she said.

While these games do not directly contribute to the team that will play at the next Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago, Chile, in 2027, Bamwidhukire noted that they are crucial for broadening the database of athletes.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to identify and nurture new talent from all corners of Uganda," she said. The program has an impressive roster of over 12,000 registered athletes and unified teammates in Uganda.

Global movement

Special Olympics offers more than 30 Olympic-style sports, which provide training and competition opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. Over 4.2 million athletes and Unified partners participate in Special Olympics programs worldwide.

Sam Kiggundu, the Technical Director of Special Olympics Uganda, echoed her sentiments.

"Our goal is to use these games as a grassroots platform. It's about creating awareness so that young people with disabilities are not only allowed but are encouraged to participate in sports. The more we do this at the primary school level, the stronger our foundation becomes for the future," Kiggundu said.