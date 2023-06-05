Spirits high in beach woodball national team

Optimism is running high among the national woodball team players as the 3rd Beach Woodball World Cup and Malaysia Open nears.

During Saturday's training at Coco Beach in Entebbe, the players were in high spirits promising to finish the job.

Experienced Lillian Zawedde, who has been to multiple Worls Cup events, will headline the women team alongside MVP Joyce Nalubega, Joan Mukoova, Christine Birungi, Florence Mukoya and Jackie Naula. She said this group of players has been consistent for some time.

"With all due honesty, we have the best players on the team. Some are very experienced at this stage and the new ones have been performing well," Zawedde said.

Uganda is preparing for the World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia scheduled between July 26-31.

The team is undergoing non-residential training and will soon pitch camp at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District.

Onesmus Atamba, who is the most experienced player on the men's team wants players take it easy against the world's best.

"When you are on the national team at the big stage, all you need is composure. There's no need to panic and that will be important for the team," Atamba said.

Chinese Taipe are the defending champions after scooping 18 medals icluding six gold, seven silver and five bronze in 2019 when the tournament was hosted in Uganda. They were ahead of the hosts Uganda by three silver after tying on six gold medals.

Coach George Isabirye concentrated on the technical aspects including proper mallet handling and optimisation of shots.

Isabirye was contented with the players and is hopeful of a good show.

"Right now it's about the details. We have come so close in the past and if we correct some errors we will surely be good to go for the overall title," Isabirye said.

Dressed up



All team members also received their competition kits that included training and travel gear.

Collins Ssemmanda, the woodball general secretary advised players to observe the dress code and make the country proud.

"Representing the national team carries with it huge responsibilities and all players must be in their designated dress code at all times as will be required of them," Ssemmanda said.

The team has already signed a binding contract with the federation while at the World Cup.

Woodball national team



Men: Thomas Kedi, Ronald Mulindwa, Robert Mutiibwa, Onesmus Atamba, Michael Musaazi & Israel Muwanguzi.