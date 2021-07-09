Sport mourns passing of Kyeyune, Bamusinirwa

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

The sports world has been through some of its toughest times; with the active ones unable to play because of the Covid-19 pandemic and those retired continuing to succumb to the virus among other ills.

After ex-Olympian Aggrey Awori breathed his last earlier this week, the trio of Lulenti Kyeyune, Moses Ndawula and cricketer Andrew Richard Bamusinirwa, too, are being mourned.

Striker Lulenti Kyeyune was part of the Express side that won the league in 1996, the clubs fifth title under Yugoslav coach Dragan Popadic. For a striker of his height, he was fast and took advantage of smaller defenders. Upon retirement, he also served as a delegate to the Fufa assembly.

Death in the night

And fresh on the fans’ minds is the passing of leftie Moses Ndawula who died in his sleep yesterday. Ndawula is one of the four sons of Zakaria Lubega, who played football in the 1950s. Ndawula played for Coffee, SC Villa, Express and Uganda Cranes. He won the league with SC Villa in 1982 and the Uganda Cup in 1983. At Express, Ndawula won the Uganda Cup in 1985.

Renowned for his magical left foot, Ndawula was a good dribbler and passer of the ball.

Bamu is no more

From the pitch to the oval! The cricket fraternity is also mourning the enigma that was Richard Andrew Bamusinirwa. Born on April 22, 1976, Bamu, as he was fondly referred to, is no more and only survived by two sons and one daughter.

Advertisement

Born and bred in Jinja, Bamu was an all-rounder who studied and played for Jinja SSS. He was an inspiration to many of the youngsters that took up the game and played alongside him at Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC). A fearless batsman in his heyday, Bamu was never shy to take on any bowler.

His fielding, too, was top notch especially at the point position. He graduated in arts at Kyambogo University and lectured at the same faculty before moving to work for Uganda National Roads Authority at their Hoima Sub-Station until the time he was laid off. The trio left an impact and will be remembers with fond memories.