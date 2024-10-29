Sport-S add Dube to coaching team

Memory Dube has joined the Sport-S women’s team coaching staff. The former KAVC head coach was on the bench as the Nsambya outfit made light work of Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC) Sunday morning at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Dube officially resigned from her role at KAVC on August 15 and has not coached any team since the start of the season.

At Sport-S, the Zimbabwean will act as Malic Damulira’s assistant as the team continues to search for a first ever National Volleyball League title.

“It is a new challenge for me and I’m excited to see how it goes,” Dube said after Sunday’s match.

“It is a good group of talented players we have. I hope to achieve great things with them,” she added.

Having played in the 2023 finals, Sport-S dropped the following season by falling to Ndejje Elites in the semifinals.

Victory for the club in the UCU Open Tournament was expected to be the perfect start to the season but Damulira and his charges fell in straight sets to KCCA in the National Club Championship semifinal to miss out on adding major silverware to their cabin.

Sunday’s 3-0 win was Sport-S’ fourth of the season from the opening five matches. The 3-2 loss to KCCA is the only blemish on the club’s record thus far.

Against VVC, Sport-S claimed the first set 25-21 and despite going down 8-0 in the second, came back to take it 25-18.

Aisha Kebirungi, Agnes Akanyo and Comfort Twesiime were unplayable for VVC and ensured the maximum points for Sport-S.

National Volleyball League

Results

Women

KCB-Nkumba 3-1 KAVC

Sport-S 3-0 VVC

Men