Sport-S dominate Nemostars, qualify for Africa champs

Prized victory. Sport-S team celebrates after defeating Nemostars in the final on January 15. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

Sport-S were in top form Saturday afternoon as they defeated Nemostars 3-1 in the rescheduled National Clubs Championship final played at the Old Kampala Arena.

