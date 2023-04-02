Sport-S dominate OBB to close in on finals

Sport-S and OBB are the two teams that were expected to fight for this year’s men’s National Volleyball League title.

But with the two sides finishing the regular season as seed one and four, respectively, their meeting came in the semi-final, which means only one can make the finals.

And Sport-S took a giant leap in the chase for a finals appearance with a commanding 3-0 win over the defending champions Saturday night at the Old Kampala Arena.

Benon Mugisha’s side hammered the porous OBB block throughout the game, with South Sudan captain Thon Maker doing most of the damage.

OBB struggled to get going all night, with some of their key players choosing the wrong time of the season to get cold.

Cosmas Apunyo was the biggest culprit, failing to serve and catch all night and had to be taken off early in the game.

His return in the third set yielded no positives as Sport-S blew the Iganga-based side away.

OBB started with an early 05-02 run but failed to deal with Augustine Odongo’s jump serve for the perfect first pass, and Sport-S got back in the contest.

The Nsambya outfit took the first set 25-21, the second 25-16 and the third 25-21 to move within three wins to the league title.

Sport-S Ladies beat OBB

The Sport-S dominance over OBB had started with a 3-0 win by the ladies from Nsambya over the National Club Championship winners.

OBB were dealt a significant blow before Game One, with two of their most experienced recruits unable to play due to injuries and sickness.

Opposite Moreen Mwamula is nursing an injured right hand, and even when she came on to force the issue, she could not give OBB any meaningful offence.

Setter Jesca Kaidu is said to be sick and was unavailable for the game.

In the end, OBB lacked bite on offence against a Sport-S side that attacked and defended like their lives depended on it.

The positive part for OBB is that they have two weeks to regroup and get back in the series in Game Two.

National Volleyball League Playoffs

Results

Women: Sport-S 3-0 OBB (25-21, 25-16, 25-11)