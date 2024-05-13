Sport-S ease past KAVC to lift League title

Sport-S have successfully defended their National Volleyball League title following a 2-0 finals series win over KAVC.

The feat was reached Sunday night at the Old Kampala Arena, where Sport-S won Game Two 3-1 to close the series and attract wild celebrations from their faithful supporters.

Sport-S, boosted by the return of Daniel Gum Malil Yuol, who missed Game One through injury, started on the front foot.

The South Sudanese replaced Emmanuel Muruli in the starting lineup and made his presence felt with his net defense.

Youl’s monster block on Godfrey Onapa gave the Nsambya based outfit a 6-1 lead and forced KAVC into a timeout to talk things over.

KAVC head coach Memory Dube was forced into changes, bringing on Nicholas Dheyongera in the place of Joel Endra.

The former would lead the offensive charge but Sport-S were good enough to take the set 25-11 and draw first blood.

Benon Mugisha’s charges relied on their good pass to utilize the middle blockers, Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia and penetrate the KAVC block.

The second set saw KAVC come out of the blocks early to lead 15-11 and force Sport-S into a timeout.

With a paced service to trouble Sport-S’ first pass, KAVC eliminated the middle players and forced the opponent into errors.

Dube and her charges would go to take the set 25-18 to level matters, to the excitement of the red corner in the arena.

Midway through the third set, Mugisha introduced the experienced Dickens Otim to replace Oki, while Allan Alinda momentarily tools Malic Damulira’s place.

Sport-S managed to close the game by taking the last two sets 25-21 and 25-18 to send the fans in black and white into wild celebrations.

“Our defence gave us an edge. You realise in Game One, Onapa attacked everything and it was scoring and this time around we made it hard for him,” Mugisha said after the game.

He added: “We also processed our attacks very well.”

Sport S coaches and management celebrate.

Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) president Sadik Nasiwu handed Sport-S the trophy to move them level with Nemostars on six league titles.

Not even the departure of Thon Maker to REG after the first round or the unavailability of Johnson Rukundo due to work commitments could stop Sport-S.

Even when the club got disagreements with setter Marino Oboke following the player’s request to join Rwanda’s Gisagara on a lucrative three-month contract, Moses Odeke put his hand up to get the job done.

The victory also means that for the second year in a row, both the League and National Club Championship titles will be housed in Nsambya.

National Volleyball League



Playoffs - Final

Game Two result

Sport-S 3-1 KAVC

Sport S win series 2-0

Semifinals (women)

Ndejje 3 - 1 Sport-S

KCB-Nkumba 3 - 1 KCCA