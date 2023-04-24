Sport-S eliminate OBB to reach Volleyball League finals

Sport-S’ search for a first-ever title since 2009 is still on course after the team progressed to this year’s National Volleyball League Finals on Sunday.

Benon Mugisha’s troops defeated defending champions OBB 3-1 in Game Three to complete a 2-1 series victory and advance to the finals.

Having failed to close out the series last weekend, the regular season top-seeded side were in the mood from start to finish and limited their errors to get over the line.

Centre blocker Samuel Engwau patrolled the net to make it hard for OBB’s offence on the day with excellent blocks.

Sport-S got off to a perfect start, taking the first set 25-17 to get the early advantage.

Yahya Waguma’s charges, however, got back in the game with much better efficiency in the service box to alter Sport-S’ first pass and improved net defence to deal with the threat of Thon Maker and Augustine Odongo.

And when OBB took the second set 25-19 to level matters, there was anticipation within the sizeable crowd as to whether the two sides would reproduce the tension that dominated Game Two’s final stages.

But there was no repeat of the same as OBB struggled for the right first pass in the following two sets to make Sport-S’ job a lot easier.

The Nsambya outfit ran away with the third and fourth sets, 25-17 and 25-18, respectively, to attract wild celebration from the crowd.

Whereas the result sends Sport-S to the finals, it ends OBB’s season dominated by inconsistencies in performance and management.

By managing the team in the semifinals, Waguma became the fourth coach at the club since September.

The club parted ways with Lawrence Yakan a few days before the start of the season and hired the services of Luke Eittit.

Eittit’s reign lasted two months, and he was replaced by Johnson Kawenyera, who fell out with the club and left towards the end of the regular season, leaving Waguma as the immediate solution ahead of the playoffs.

Last year’s champions, who shocked the volleyball world by winning the league in their first season in the top flight, must now return to the proverbial drawing board to sort themselves for the future.

National Volleyball League Playoffs

Game Three

Sport-S 3-1 OBB (25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18)