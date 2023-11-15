Sport-S face off with Rwanda’s Police

Sport-S will return to action on Thursday for their second game of the CAVB Zone V Club Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Ugandan champions take on Rwanda National Police at the BK Arena, with focus on improving in every game.

Pooled in Group B, Benon Mugisha’s charges have made it clear that the top prize is the reason they made the long trip to Kigali.

“We are facing tough opposition here but I believe we have prepared well for the challenge,” Mugisha said ahead of the game.

Police started the tournament with a 3-1 win over Kepler and will be hoping to make it two victories to top the group.

Sport-S will rely on their two main receiver-attackers, Gideon Angiro and Thon Maker to cause havoc against one of the tournament’s contenders.

Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia’s high block has worked the magic in recent times while Dickens Otim provides the experience needed in key moments.

By press time, Sport-S were in action against Rwanda’s Kepler.

KCCA fall again

KCCA’s journey started with defeat to Rwanda’s Police and any hopes of victory against tournament favourites Kenya Pipeline would have been a mere fantasy.

The Kasasiro Girls yet again had moments but lacked the bite in offense when the stakes were high.

Pipeline’s block nullified KCCA’s attacking options to subject the Ugandan champions to a second 3-0 loss.

Shilla Omuriwe’s charges return to action today against Rwanda’s APR.



CAVB Zone V Club Championship

Wednesday results

Women: APR 0-3 Police (23-25, 13-25, 21-25)

KCCA 0-3 Pipeline (19-25, 15-25, 21-25)

Thursday fixtures

Women: RRA vs. Pipeline -12pm

APR vs. KCCA -2pm

Men: Police vs. Sport-S -4pm