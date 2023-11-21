Sport-S fall short in Zone V final

Sport-S’ journey at the 2023 CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship ended in defeat as the Ugandan champions fell to Rwanda National Police Sunday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

Benon Mugisha’s charges crumbled under pressure when the Rwandan crowd backed Police to recover from going a set down.

For the first time in the tournament, Sport-S had taken the first set and looked set to complete the job before letting it slip.

The Ugandan side took the first set 25-20, with Gideon Angiro, Jonathan Tumukunde and Thon Maker making light work of the Police block.

Things fell apart in the second frame as Police, backed by a partisan crowd, paced their serves to trouble Sport-S’ first pass.

The Rwandan side took the following sets 25-14, 25-17 and 25-17 to send the home crowd into wild celebrations.

“We started so well and were playing our game then in the second set we were unstable with the reception and the block,” Sport-S head coach Mugisha told Daily Monitor.

“We had taken time without playing outside Uganda and sometimes that can cause some shivers for players,” he added.

Despite Sport-S’ defeat, Nicholas Agaba was named as the tournament’s best libero.

For taking home the silver medal, the Ugandan champions also walked away with Ugsh. 7.5m as prize money.

Focus on the league

With the experience gained, Sport-S will now turn their attention to the National Volleyball League that they hope to defend.

“We have learnt a lot from here and now we have to look at using this experience to continue winning back home,” team captain Dickens Otim revealed.

Sport-S played four matches at the tournament, managing to win two in the group phase and another in the semifinal before falling in the final.

APR defeated Kepler 3-2 to win bronze in the men’s category.

In the women’s category, Kenya Pipeline swept aside Rwanda Revenue Authority in straight sets to win the gold while APR Women’s Volleyball Club beat Police to finish third.

CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship

Finals

Women: Kenya Pipeline 3-0 RRA (25-20, 25-23, 25-19)

Men: Sport-S 1-3 Police (25-20, 14-25, 21-25, 17-25)