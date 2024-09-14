Sport-S have eyes on defending league title

When the National Volleyball League season serves off today at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Sport-S will be looking to win it for a third straight season.

The defending champions made light work of KAVC in last season’s finals, winning the three-game series 2-0 to make it two league titles in a row.

It is the same opponent against whom the Nsambya based side will open the campaign and the goal remains the same, to go all the way and ensure the trophy remains in their hands.

“We shall be fighting to make sure we retain the title,” Sport-S captain Dickens Otim told Sunday Monitor ahead of the new season. Until their 3-2 losses to Nemostars and UCU Doves late in the second round last season, Sport-S had ran over every opponent in the division.

They would go on to get past UCU in the semis before sweeping aside KAVC in the finals to land the silverware.

“We know that everyone will be looking to beat us but trust me, we are more than prepared. We have trained well and we feel good about the season,” the experienced middle blocker added.

Sport-S’ invincibility came into question last Sunday in the final of the National Club Championship, when rivals Nemostars defeated them 3-1 to bring to an end their three-year dominance in the competition.

Moses Odeke’s illness was a big factor in the loss but exposed the team’s deficiencies in the setting department.

The addition of Duke Komukama brings quality and depth in the Sport-S squad. KAVC, on the other side, go into the season with uncertainty following the resignation of head coach Memory Dube.

The team’s dismal display in the club championship left more questions than answers and it remains to be seen how the team will start the season.

Nemostars fight back

Nemostars have not won the league since 2019 but go into the season with renewed energy following their recent success.

Having topped the log at the end of the season in the last campaign, the Kololo-based side dismally collapsed to lose to KAVC in the semis.

The team has since roared back by lifting the Dr. Aporu Okol Tournament and the Club Championship.

The addition of setter John Bosco Opendi and middle blocker Salva Marial will greatly improve Nemostars squad in the fight for the title.

KCB-Nkumba still top

KCB-Nkumba start the season as favourites in the women’s category, following their success in the league and club championship.

Tonny Lakony’s charges defeated KCCA 3-1 last Sunday to lift the club championship and prove that they are still the best team in the country.