Sport-S head to Kigali for Zone V

When the CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship serves off in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday, Uganda will be represented by Sport-S.

The National Volleyball League and Club Championship winners will set off for Kigali on Sunday night and will be fighting for glory at the week-long competition.

Having dominated Ugandan volleyball the last two seasons, Benon Mugisha’s charges will be looking to spread their wings and capture more territory in the region.

Teams from hosts Rwanda, Egypt, Kenya, Burundi, and South Sudan are some of those expected to make the trip and hand the Ugandan champions a run for their money in the race for the main prize.

Rwanda’s Gisagara Volleyball Club defeated Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the first edition of the competition held in 2019, while Sport-S settled for third place.

The host nation is expected to field up to four teams in each of the two categories, with APR and Police joining defending champions Gisagara and REG in the men’s competition.

In the women’s category, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), APR, Police and IPRC-Kigali will represent the host country.

Thon is back

Sport-S will have the services of receiver-attacker Thon Maker, who has not featured for them locally in the league but is now available for selection.

The South Sudan captain is, however, available and will form the core of the depleted team tasked with bringing the trophy home.

The team will be without setters Moses Odeke and Julius Nuwahereza and receiver-attacker Johnson Rukundo, who will miss the trip due to work commitments.

UCU’s Gideon Angiro has been added to the fold and will be in familiar territory, having recently featured for Rwanda’s APR.

The tournament will be held in the BK Arena, Kigali, until November 20.