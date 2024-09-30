Sport-S Ladies bounce back

Having started the season on the back foot in a 3-2 defeat to KCCA, Sport-S Ladies were in need of a quick response over the weekend.

The Nsambya outfit took the first set against KCCA but unforced errors saw them drop points in the end.

Facing off with UPDF on Sunday, Sport-S could not afford to lose two in a row early in the season and bounced back with a 3-1 victory.

The maximum points put the Nsamby based outfit back on track in the race for a playoffs spot at the end of the regular season.

The start was far from ideal for Sport-S as UPDF took the first set 25-21 for an early lead.

There was great improvement from there on, with Malik Damulira’s side limiting UPDF to eight points in the second frame to level matters.

Sport-S the wrapped up the win by taking the third and fourth sets 25-15, 25-14 respectively.

“We started badly but later we wounced back to get our pace,” Damulira told Daily Monitor after the game.

“It wasn’t really good. The players were not concentrating much on the things they had to do,” he added.

Sport-S started the volleyball season by lifting the UCU Open Tournament when the made light work of KCCA in the final.

From there, the team strolled through the early stages of the National Club Championship before falling to KCCA in straight sets in the semifinal.

“We need to work a lot on our defence and serve,” Damulira noted. The other women’s game played on Sunday saw Vision Volleyball Camp deafeat Elyon 3-1.

Having lost 3-0 to UCU Lady Doves in the opener, VVC needed an early response which they got against the newly promoted Elyon. The night clash between Sport-S and Sky was halted by rain and postponed to a later date.

National Volleyball League

Results

Men

Police 2-3 KCCA

Prisons 1-3 Elyon

Women

Elyon 1-3 VVC